Scroll To Top
Celebrities

Selena Gomez Announced She's Deleting Her Instagram

Selena Gomez Announced She's Deleting Her Instagram

Selena Gomez
Tinseltown/Shutterstock

The singer received backlash for vague, delayed statements about the conflict in the Middle East.

rachelkiley

You won’t be finding Selena Gomez hanging out on Instagram anytime soon.

The singer posted a note to her Stories on Thursday letting fans know that she plans to delete her account and step away from the platform, following backlash she received for comments regarding the conflict in the Middle East.

“I’m taking a break and deleting my Instagram,” she wrote. “I’m done. I do not support any of what’s going on.”

Earlier this week, Gomez made a statement on the conflict, following repeated criticism from fans for staying silent.

“I’ve been taking a break from social media because my heart breaks to see all of the horror, hate, violence, and terror that’s going on in the world,” she wrote. “People being tortured and killed or any act of hate towards any one group is horrific. We need to protect ALL people, especially children, and stop the violence for good.”

She acknowledged that her words wouldn’t “be enough for everyone” and said that her posting on Instagram wouldn’t “change the world,” leaving some fans frustrated as they felt she had an opportunity to use her platform to draw attention to the atrocities happening in Gaza, but declined to do so.

Gomez has yet to actually delete her Instagram, so it’s possible she’s had a change of heart and may just take a break without nuking the whole page. She has, however, turned off comments on her photos after recent posts were flooded with requests for her to show support for Palestine.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
CelebritiesEntertainmentSelenaGomezMusicTechnology
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

COMING UP SOON ON THE ADVOCATE CHANNEL:

Watch the untold LGBTQ+ stories of NEW HOPE, PA!

Five short documentaries that capture the diversity & rich history of its deeply rooted LGBTQ+ community.


Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - Queer CutsOut Magazine - Fellow Travelers

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

43 Celebrities With OFs Accounts to Thirst Over

93 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023
Movies
Badge
gallery

93 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

Adore Delano, Ncuti Gatwa, Wayne Brady, Jade Jolie
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

These 40 Stars Came Out In 2023

Drag Race Trades
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

20 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters

Mathew Scott Montgomery, Raven-Symoné and Haley Kiyoko
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

22 Former Disney Stars Who Have Come Out As LGBTQ+

28 Sexiest Gay Scenes in Film
Movies

27 Sexiest Gay Scenes in Film

Latest Stories

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Read Full Bio