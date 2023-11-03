Selena Gomez Announced She's Deleting Her Instagram

You won’t be finding Selena Gomez hanging out on Instagram anytime soon.

The singer posted a note to her Stories on Thursday letting fans know that she plans to delete her account and step away from the platform, following backlash she received for comments regarding the conflict in the Middle East.

“I’m taking a break and deleting my Instagram,” she wrote. “I’m done. I do not support any of what’s going on.”

Earlier this week, Gomez made a statement on the conflict, following repeated criticism from fans for staying silent. “I’ve been taking a break from social media because my heart breaks to see all of the horror, hate, violence, and terror that’s going on in the world,” she wrote. “People being tortured and killed or any act of hate towards any one group is horrific. We need to protect ALL people, especially children, and stop the violence for good.” She acknowledged that her words wouldn’t “be enough for everyone” and said that her posting on Instagram wouldn’t “change the world,” leaving some fans frustrated as they felt she had an opportunity to use her platform to draw attention to the atrocities happening in Gaza, but declined to do so.