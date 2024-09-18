20 smoking hot celebrity boys to get you through hump day
Instagram @carsontwitchell; TikTok @enews; TikTok @dayan.kole
When you’re in the middle of the longest week known to humankind, you need a hump day pick me up to get you through until Friday at 5 p.m. That’s where these hunky men come in.
So before you quit your job the next time your boss piles on more work or your coworker insists on microwaving fish in the break room, take a little mid-week respite to peek at these ridiculously hot men — truly, this is all that’s standing between us and a complete nervous breakdown.
From Jonathan Bailey’s chest hair to gay fitness influencers flaunting their muscles, there is a hump day hunk to brighten your week!
This pic of Red, White & Royal Blue hunk Taylor Zakhar Perez has us dying for Amazon Prime to get busy making the sequel so we can get more of those washboard abs and cute bubble butt.
Just when we thought Fellow Travelers and Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey couldn't get any hotter, he goes and leaves his silk shirt partially unbuttoned. Is anyone else imagining running your fingers through his chest hair, or is that just us?
This old picture of actor Aaron Taylor Johnson in his underwear is having a moment again on X, and we couldn't be more thankful.
We would gladly give up electricity if it meant doing our laundry on those abs!
Fellow Traveler's star Matt Bomer stunned in his royal purple suit for the Emmys, where he presented the Governor's Award alongside actor Joshua Jackson. Who knew a cummerbund could be so sexy?
Drag Race Canada's Juice Boxx is showing off her bod and — ahem — package in a par of tiny gym shorts that have us very grateful for leg day.
If you're anything like us, fitness influencer and king of the thirst trap Dayan Kolev's jump rope videos will have you drooling and thinking naughty thoughts.
The new comedy series The English Teacher has us cracking up, but star Brian Jordan Alvarez in a low-slung towel is the real reason we keep watching.
Bisexual Heartstopper star Kit Connor looking all grown up and sexy as hell on the cover of the UK's Hero Magazine.
We wholeheartedly endorse wearing the teeniest of swimsuits if it means we get photos like these!
Gay fitness influencer Carson Twitchell did a sponsored post for a spa showing him getting a facial and massage, and the video — which gives you a sneak peek at the muscular torso — shows off all of his gorgeous skin. We'd gladly watch more ads if they all looked like this!
Not only is gay fitness influencer Riley Joe a good person — he ran in the Ultimate Hawaiian Trail Run to raise money for a nonprofit supporting underprivileged kids in Kauai — but he's also stupidly hot. Those muddy shorts leave nothing to the imagination!
All of Strangers star Andrew Scott showed out at the Emmy's — where he was up for two awards for his role in Ripley — in this black suit and ruffled shirt. Add in the sexy way he handled those sunglasses, and we are swooning!
This photo from Shawn Mendes' 2019 Calvin Klein ad campaign has us thanking the photographer for this very creative angle.
Drag Race star Rosé posted another sexy selfie that has us wishing we were hanging out poolside with her all summer long.
Singer-songwriter Durand Bernarr, as photographed by Dorian Wilson, proves that he's more than just his pretty voice...so much more.
Petition for actor and musician Ross Lynch be the next face (or butt) of Calvin Klein!
We may have stared at this mirror selfie of Bros star Ryan Faucett's for longer than we'd care to admit!
Abbott Elementary's Tyler James Williams brought the gun show to this year's Emmys. Between the biceps, tattoos, and narrow waist, we get why people are saying he's bi-awakening personified.
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.
