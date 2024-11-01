Scroll To Top
Celebrities

All 22 videos of Brian Jordan Alvarez grinding shirtless on TikTok for your viewing pleasure

All 22 videos of Brian Jordan Alvarez grinding shirtless on TikTok for your viewing pleasure

A composite of 5 screenshots from 4 different videos of Brian Jordan Alvarez dancing shirtless on TikTok.
Courtesy of Tiktok (@brianjordanalvarez)

Stream 'English Teacher' on Hulu.

@politebotanist

As someone who's been a fan of Brian Jordan Alvarez's oeuvre for close to a decade now, I couldn't be happier to see Alvarez finally getting his flowers. His talent is not new, but this level of widespread success certainly is.

Alvarez's new series on FX, English Teacher, just wrapped up its first season to much critical acclaim, and is now finding a new audience via streaming thanks to a somewhat unorthodox advertising method utilizing his seemingly innate ability to go viral on TikTok.

Recently, a soundbite from Gilmore Girls has been trending. It's an audio clip from season two episode 19 "Teach Me Tonight", in which lovable oddball Kurt debuts his short film, in which he declares to his paramour's disapproving father, "I love your daughter," who responds, "What do you have to offer her?" Kurt replies, "Nothing, only this," before — credit where credit is due — absolutely busting a move.

The audio (with some tweaking to the original music) has since gone viral, with a handful of people showcasing their own sick dance moves, most notable among them being Alvarez. He has posted 22, yes TWENTY-TWO distinct videos of himself dancing (often removing his shirt in the process) to the audio, with most videos captioned simply "Stream English Teacher on Hulu."

Viewers have commented on his videos describing a near Pavlovian response: They hear the audio, they think: Stream English Teacher on Hulu. Alvarez posted another video to TikTok, confirming that this had worked, that the droves of new viewers were now streaming the show thanks to his silly, sexy little dance videos.

English Teacher is absolutely worth the watch, as are all 22 of Alvarez's dance videos to this audio.


@brianjordanalvarez

Binge English Teacher on Hulu

@brianjordanalvarez

Binge English Teacher on Hulu

@brianjordanalvarez

Stream English Teacher on Hulu

@brianjordanalvarez

STREAM ENGLISH TEACHER ON HULU

@brianjordanalvarez

Binge English Teacher on Hulu right now

@brianjordanalvarez

stream english teacher

@brianjordanalvarez

STREAM ENGLISH TEACHER

@brianjordanalvarez

Stream english teacher. The leg lift didn’t quite work today, but we’ll keep trying

@brianjordanalvarez

Stream English Teacher

@brianjordanalvarez

And stream english teacher on Hulu in the USA

@brianjordanalvarez

Binge English Teacher on Hulu. And tell all your friends to do the same.

@brianjordanalvarez

Stream english teacher on Hulu

@brianjordanalvarez

Stream English Teacher on Hulu

@brianjordanalvarez

Stream English Teacher on Hulu

@brianjordanalvarez

Stream English Teacher

Anyway, stream English Teacher on Hulu.

From Your Site Articles
CelebritiesTV
brian jordan alvarezenglish teachergay thirst traphulutiktoktiktok trendcelebrities
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform
30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

​Gothy Kendoll, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

65 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

best lesbian sex scenes: below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

30 all-time greatest lesbian sex scenes in movies & where to stream them

Queer couples in age gap relationships
Dating
Badge
gallery

30 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top

straight men who have sex with men
Dating

20 reasons 'straight' men hook up with guys

Awkward sauna behavior: Man splashed with water in sauna
Men

30 awkward things guys do in saunas

gay couple in the kitchen
Sex

101 gay sex tips you didn't learn in sex ed class

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained
Identities
Badge
gallery

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained

35 of the funniest drag queen names
Comedy
Badge
gallery

35 of the funniest drag queen names

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 sexy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rowan Ashley Smith

Rowan Ashley Smith has often been described as "a multi-hyphenate about town." He loves work that connects him to his cultures as a gay, Jewish, multiracial trans man. Before breaking into journalism, the best days of his professional life were spent as a summer camp professional, a librarian, and an HIV prevention specialist. His work has been featured in GO Magazine, pride.com, and The Advocate. In what is left of his free time, Rowan enjoys performing stand up comedy, doing the NYT crossword, and spending time with his two partners, two children, and four cats.

Rowan Ashley Smith has often been described as "a multi-hyphenate about town." He loves work that connects him to his cultures as a gay, Jewish, multiracial trans man. Before breaking into journalism, the best days of his professional life were spent as a summer camp professional, a librarian, and an HIV prevention specialist. His work has been featured in GO Magazine, pride.com, and The Advocate. In what is left of his free time, Rowan enjoys performing stand up comedy, doing the NYT crossword, and spending time with his two partners, two children, and four cats.

Read Full Bio