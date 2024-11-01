All 22 videos of Brian Jordan Alvarez grinding shirtless on TikTok for your viewing pleasure

As someone who's been a fan of Brian Jordan Alvarez's oeuvre for close to a decade now, I couldn't be happier to see Alvarez finally getting his flowers. His talent is not new, but this level of widespread success certainly is.

Alvarez's new series on FX, English Teacher, just wrapped up its first season to much critical acclaim, and is now finding a new audience via streaming thanks to a somewhat unorthodox advertising method utilizing his seemingly innate ability to go viral on TikTok.

Recently, a soundbite from Gilmore Girls has been trending. It's an audio clip from season two episode 19 "Teach Me Tonight", in which lovable oddball Kurt debuts his short film, in which he declares to his paramour's disapproving father, "I love your daughter," who responds, "What do you have to offer her?" Kurt replies, "Nothing, only this," before — credit where credit is due — absolutely busting a move.

The audio (with some tweaking to the original music) has since gone viral, with a handful of people showcasing their own sick dance moves, most notable among them being Alvarez. He has posted 22, yes TWENTY-TWO distinct videos of himself dancing (often removing his shirt in the process) to the audio, with most videos captioned simply "Stream English Teacher on Hulu."

Viewers have commented on his videos describing a near Pavlovian response: They hear the audio, they think: Stream English Teacher on Hulu. Alvarez posted another video to TikTok, confirming that this had worked, that the droves of new viewers were now streaming the show thanks to his silly, sexy little dance videos.

English Teacher is absolutely worth the watch, as are all 22 of Alvarez's dance videos to this audio.







