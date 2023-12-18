Watch Madonna Roast Andy Cohen In Front Of Thousands, We're Giggling

I’m sure there are plenty of people who would like to go off on Andy Cohen for all of the smack talk he does on Watch What Happens Live, and Queen Madonna took the opportunity to call him out at her recent Celebration Tour show at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

When she spotted Cohen in the audience, she said, “How f***ing lucky am I, Andy? If you say one more bad thing about me on your show, you’re going to be in so much trouble. You little troublemaking queen.”

Cohen, for his part, laughed along with Madge as she roasted him on stage, mouthing “I love you” while the crowd laughed.

Following the show, a gooped and gagged Cohen took to Instagram to post the clip with a second clip behind it acting as a montage of all the times he’s talked about her on his show.