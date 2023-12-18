Watch Madonna Roast Andy Cohen In Front Of Thousands, We're Giggling
From one little Troublemaking Queen to another...
I’m sure there are plenty of people who would like to go off on Andy Cohen for all of the smack talk he does on Watch What Happens Live, and Queen Madonna took the opportunity to call him out at her recent Celebration Tour show at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.
When she spotted Cohen in the audience, she said, “How f***ing lucky am I, Andy? If you say one more bad thing about me on your show, you’re going to be in so much trouble. You little troublemaking queen.”
Cohen, for his part, laughed along with Madge as she roasted him on stage, mouthing “I love you” while the crowd laughed.
Following the show, a gooped and gagged Cohen took to Instagram to post the clip with a second clip behind it acting as a montage of all the times he’s talked about her on his show.
He captioned the video, “I’m a life-long Madonna fan, so it’s a thrill and an honor to be called a ‘troublemaking queen’ by the Queen of Troublemaking. I BOW!”
Cohen and every other concertgoer on the Celebration Tour are lucky to even see Madonna in the first place, considering she originally postponed the tour following a health scare over the summer. The Barclays Center concert Cohen attended was the first stop on the U.S. leg of the tour, which will weave through North America until late April.
We’re just happy this is all in good fun and that Cohen got his chance to sit in the roaster’s chair.