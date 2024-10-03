'Drag Race's Yvie Oddly breaks down in a powerful and vulnerable new IG post

From all outside appearances, Drag Race season 11 winner Yvie Oddly is living her best life. She's constantly touring, making podcast appearances, and this past summer, she released her memoir and dropped a new single. But all of this outward success is disguising the fact that the drag queen is struggling.
In a new video, Oddly posted today on Instagram, she opened up about how she's been going through such a difficult time that she's "scared to even create anymore."
Sitting in front of the camera without the barrier of her drag persona, Oddly cried, her voice quivered, and her face crumpled as she admitted, "I've had a really rough year. I've had a really rough year, and it's fine. It's ok to let people know that, and it doesn't make me weak. It doesn't make me a failure, and I'm so scared."
Oddly, who also appears on All Stars 7, admitted that she's "worked so hard to project this image of like everything's going ok, that everything's fine," but said she's struggling to pay her bills and keep up with her relationships, which is particularly scary because everything in her life, her art, money, and social media are all "so intertwined."
But then Oddly started to pull herself together and said that over the last year, she's been "trying to do the small things to piece my life back together," including simple tasks like organizing her closet and more complex projects like "strengthening" her relationships and "telling even the ugly truths."
The 31-year-old drag queen ended her raw and heartfelt video by telling her fans that while she's having a hard time, she's also happy. "I made this video to let you know that I haven't been ok and that I am scared, and that I'm also happy, that I'm living in the moment, that I'm experiencing things. I want this to be a way for me to get back to making art and address you all more often, so I am going to focus on making art, and I'm excited to share it with you," she said.
Oddly’s friends and supporters took to the comment section under the video to offer support and send well wishes, including fellow Drag Race star Bob the Drag Queen, who wrote, “It can really be tough. I feel you sis. Been a crazy year tbh.”
We wish Yvie all the best and can't wait to see her art when she's ready to share it again!