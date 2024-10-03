'Drag Race's Yvie Oddly breaks down in a powerful and vulnerable new IG post

From all outside appearances, Drag Race season 11 winner Yvie Oddly is living her best life. She's constantly touring, making podcast appearances, and this past summer, she released her memoir and dropped a new single. But all of this outward success is disguising the fact that the drag queen is struggling.

In a new video, Oddly posted today on Instagram, she opened up about how she's been going through such a difficult time that she's "scared to even create anymore."

Sitting in front of the camera without the barrier of her drag persona, Oddly cried, her voice quivered, and her face crumpled as she admitted, "I've had a really rough year. I've had a really rough year, and it's fine. It's ok to let people know that, and it doesn't make me weak. It doesn't make me a failure, and I'm so scared."