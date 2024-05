Back in 2023, an Instagram account was created to troll Republicans. More than a year later, it's dunking on Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, and we couldn't be happier!

Butker has spent most of the last two weeks with his face plastered all over the news because of the sexist, misogynistic, and anti-LGTBQ+ commencement speech he gave at Benedictine College on May 11.

In front of a crowd full of women who had just spent years working hard to earn college degrees, Butker said that women graduating should be "most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world." He also talked about being against abortion, IVF, surrogacy, and "the tyranny of diversity, equity, and inclusion" and called Pride Month a "deadly sin."

But now, Instinct Magazine reports that an Instagram account dedicated to creating AI-generated images of well-known Republican figures in drag has taken on Butker, and it's something we never knew we always needed.

The @Republicans page has turned conservative men like Vivek Ramaswamy, Ted Cruz, and Mitch McConnell into fabulous drag queens with drag names like Miss Fauxlenciaga, Cruzella Deville, and Anita Filibust-Her, respectively.

However, Butker's drag name, Miss Anita Cuisinart Kickerella, might be our favorite. While the first image in the Instagram post depicts the NFL player in a crop-top version of his chief's jersey with long blond waves, the next two show him wearing short shorts while holding a pie in the kitchen and WonderWoman-style high-heeled boots while holding a basket full of laundry—you know, women's work, according to Butker.