Celebrities

Aaron Rodgers thinks the government engineered HIV, and 9 other unhinged things he's said

Aaron Rodgers thinks the government engineered HIV, and 9 other unhinged things he's said

Aaron Rodgers
Shutterstock

The Jets quarterback just can't seem to stop himself.

rachelkiley

Aaron Rodgers is at it again.

The perpetually controversial quarterback is making headlines, after a clip of him suggesting the HIV/AIDS crisis was purposely created by the United States government went viral on social media.

"The blueprint, the game plan was made in the '80s," he claimed during an appearance on the podcast Look Into It back in February. "Create a pandemic, you know, with a virus that's going wild, right? Fauci was given over $350 million to research this, to come up with drugs — new or repurposed — to handle the AIDS pandemic. And all they came up with was AZT."

In case it needs to be said, there is no evidence to suggest the government engineered HIV.

However, reality has never seemed to deter Rodgers from speaking, as he spews a disproven conspiracy theory that Dr. Anthony Fauci has ties to Moderna and demands people "do even a smidge of research."

It sounds as if he said a staggering number of bizarre things on the podcast, which is only available behind a paywall. In other words, we may have barely touched on all the absurdities living inside Rodgers' brain — and that's saying something, considering how frequently he's gained attention for dumb comments.

Let's look at nine other ridiculous things Rodgers has said over recent years.

1. Claiming he was immunized against COVID despite not being vaccinated.

Rodgers sparked backlash during the pandemic when it was revealed he was not actually vaccinated as people had been led to believe but had undergone some "immunization" protocol that he decided was just as good.

"Look, I’m not, you know, some sort of anti-vax flat earther. I am somebody who’s a critical thinker. You guys know me, I march to the beat of my own drum," he said. "I believe strongly in bodily autonomy and the ability to make choices for your body, not to have to acquiesce to some woke culture, or crazed, you know, group of individuals who say you have to do something."

2. Insinuating Jimmy Kimmel has ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Kimmel and Rodgers had been feuding for a while when Rodgers said, out of nowhere, “there’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, that are really hoping [Epstein's list] doesn’t come out.”

3. Questioning 9/11.

Former Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer said in 2022 that the first thing Rodgers asked him when they met in 2018 was about the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

"The first thing that comes out of Aaron Rodgers’s mouth was, 'You believe in 9/11?'" Kizer recalled. "'What? Do I believe in 9/11? Yeah, why wouldn’t I?'"

After that, Rodgers allegedly just said, "Should read up on that."

4. Supporting Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Kennedy is also a conspiracy theorist, so this tracks.

5. Getting a little too invested in dolphins.

"There’s ideas that some of the noises from the dolphins when they’re love-making, the frequency of that is actually healing to the body," Rodgers said.

6. Angling for clout by challenging Travis Kelce to a debate.

Maybe Rodgers wasn't getting enough attention last fall because he tried to start a vaccine feud with Kelce, whom he referred to as "Mr. Pfizer."

"Mr. Pfizer said he didn’t want to be in a vax war with me," he said. "This isn’t a war, homie, it’s just a conversation. But if you want to have some sort of duel, debate, have be on the [Kelce bothers’] podcast, come on the show, let’s have a conversation. Let’s do it like John Wick 4, so we each have a second to help us out. I’m going to take my man, RFK Jr., Independent, and he can have Tony Fauci or some other pharmacrat, and we can have a conversation about this."

It didn't go anywhere because common sense suggests debating a conspiracy theorist is a waste of time.

7. Failing to understand what drugs are.

Rodgers has spoken openly about his use of ayahuasca but got up in arms about Pat McAfee referring to it as a drug ... even though it is a drug.

"Ayahuasca is not a drug," he said. “It has properties in it that have hallucinogenic abilities. But it’s not a drug. We’re talking about plants here."

Wait til he finds out that substances can be more than one thing at a time — including both a drug and a plant.

8. Sharing Sandy Hook hoax conspiracy theories (???)

CNN spoke with two people who recalled Rodgers spreading conspiracy theories about the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

"Sandy Hook never happened," one claimed he said. "All those children never existed. They were all actors."

Rodgers later responded on social media, calling Sandy Hook "an absolute tragedy," and saying he does not believe "that the events did not take place." CNN, however, noted he didn't specifically deny making those comments to their sources in the past.

9. Constant railing against the media, the government, etc.

It's hard to keep tabs on all of Rodgers' wild remarks, but we'll leave you with this:

"I’m not a super political person, okay? Do whatever you want. Conspiracy theorist? That’s fine, because if you look at the track record of conspiracy theorists in the last few years, they’ve been right about a lot of things," he claimed.

"This is the game plan of the media," he added. "They try and cancel, and it’s not just me… If you look at all the different people who’ve been censored from the internet, especially during covid, the canceling that went on, the censoring, using the government to try and censor people."

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

