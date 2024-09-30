Scroll To Top
Chappell Roan created a secret horror soundtrack you'll get to hear just in time for Halloween

Chappell Roan created a secret horror soundtrack you can hear just in time for Halloween

Chappell Roan composed the soundtrack for the horror short Posies
Jim Dyson/Getty Images

Before she became a pop sensation the "Hot to Go" singer wrote a indie film soundtrack.

Before skyrocketing to worldwide fame, queer pop star Chappell Roan created her first and only film score to date!

Back in 2022, the “Pink Pony Club” singer composed a hauntingly beautiful score for the indie horror short Posies, about people who begin to “devolve” into masters and one woman’s attempt “to hide her transformation by placing flowers under her skin,” according to the official synopsis.

While Roan is best known for hit songs like “Red Wine Supernova” and “Femininonenon,” and her enduring love of drag culture, it turns out she’s a horror girlie, too!

Although the movie first premiered two years ago, it is being rereleased by the popular horror platform ALTER on October 10, just in time for spooky season!

The original score may have been a well-kept secret until now, but Roan didn’t just write the original score; she sings too, and her song “Bitter” also appears in the film.

Posies star Anna Diop (Us, Nanny) and Andy Favreau (Little Fires Everywhere), and was directed by Katherine Fisher and Rachel Stavis, who also wrote the script.

Stavis is also a horror novelist and “a world-renowned, non-denominational exorcist” who works with rock stars and Oscar winners and “is on a mission to create global change by eradicating darkness from one person or place at a time,” the film’s press release states.

We can’t wait to get our greedy eyeballs and ears on this short film!

Posies will be available on ALTER on October 10, 2024. Watch the trailer below.

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

Latest Stories

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

