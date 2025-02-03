Dylan O’Brien’s 'Twinless' nabs Sundance win, but leaked sex scene steals the spotlight

Dylan O’Brien’s new film, Twinless, made its debut at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival on January 23, and the Teen Wolf star’s leaked gay sex scene from the movie has gotten fans excited in more ways than one.

Initial viewings of the film earned it a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of its writing. it was also so well received it was met with the Audience Award during the January 31 ceremony at the Ray Theatre.

SPOILERS for Twinless ahead!

‘TWINLESS’ wins The Audience Award: US Dramatic at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival.



[image or embed] — Film Updates (@thefilmupdates.bsky.social) January 31, 2025 at 9:52 AM For those unfamiliar, the film stars O’Brien alongside James Sweeney, who also took on the role of the director. The plot follows the two of them after they meet at a support group for people who have lost their twin. Needless to say, they bond. Their hot and heavy bond is exactly what got people talking after the leaked sex scene between the two leading men, which promptly had social media users sharing their reactions (NSFW link!) However, the leak had some unfortunate ramifications, as it also came along with some major spoilers for the film and wound up getting pulled from Sundance’s streaming site.

See on Instagram To be clear, this action wasn’t done because of the sex scene, but the plot spoilers released (that we won’t share here.) It’s also not the only film this happened to, as the documentary Selena y Los Dinos about the singer was also scrubbed after leaks on TikTok and Instagram. “We acknowledge and regret the disappointment this may cause,” a Sundance spokesperson said in a statement. “However, part of our commitment to advocating for independent filmmakers is ensuring that they can protect the art that they have created — now and in the future.”

See on Instagram Sweeney also addressed the leak when he accepted the Audience Award, saying, “I woke up this morning with an email thread about people posting spoilers with photos. If anyone’s seen the film, you know what I’m talking about. So I guess the audience really does like the film." At the moment, there isn’t any word on an official release date for the movie. Considering the leaks, they may wind up just giving the film a streaming release instead. Keep scrolling for some safe-for-work reactions to our new favorite movie sex scene.

The Dylan O’Brien gay scene has been burned into my retinas and plays on repeat whenever I close my eyes — Tom Zohar (@tomzohar.bsky.social) February 1, 2025 at 8:57 PM "The Dylan O’Brien gay scene has been burned into my retinas and plays on repeat whenever I close my eyes"

dylan o’brien trending for GAY SEX life is beautiful — eli ⛦ (@sleepydreams.bsky.social) February 1, 2025 at 1:57 PM "dylan o’brien trending for GAY SEX life is beautiful"

