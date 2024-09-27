Dylan O'Brien rocks booty shorts in sizzling 'Saturday Night' behind-the-scenes video

Are you ready for Saturday Night? Dylan O'Brien fans sure are!

Jason Reitman's feature film about the moments leading up to the premiere of Saturday Nightmay not initially strike you as the type of movie to leave fans of all genders thirsting over the former Teen Wolf star, but a viral video is showing just how wrong that assumption is.

Star Rachel Sennott posted a TikTok this week giving a glimpse of several of the actors dressed up for their roles. There's Ella Hunt as original SNL cast member Gilda Radner, Sennott herself as Rosie Shuster (writer and ex-wife of show creator Lorne Michaels), Kim Matula as another OG cast member, Jane Curtin — and then there's O'Brien.

@treaclychild @Saturday Night Movie in select theaters this weekend !! Leaning over a sewing machine wearing short shorts and the kind of mustache that immediately lets everyone know it's the '70s, he had all the girlies and gays going wild online.

The look being recreated here is from the SNL skit "Hard Hats," in which Lily Tomlin instructs other female construction workers in how to objectify men. Clearly, the good folks of social media don't need any lessons on that one! If you're ready to see O'Brien and the rest of the cast in Saturday Night, the film is currently in theaters in New York, Los Angeles, and Toronto. Additional screens will be added on October 4, and it will see a wide release on October 11. Saturday Night also stars Gabriel LaBelle (as Michaels), Cory Michael Smith (as Chevy Chase), Emily Fairn (as Laraine Newman), Matt Wood (as John Belushi), Lamorne Morris (as Garret Morris), and Finn Wolfhard as an NBC Page.