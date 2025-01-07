Scroll To Top
Movies

Is Jacob Elordi taking over Paul Mescal's role in an upcoming post-apocalyptic thriller?

Is Jacob Elordi taking over Paul Mescal's role in an upcoming post-apocalyptic thriller?

Jacob Elordi and Paul Mescal
DFree/Shutterstock; Fred Duval/Shutterstock

One heartthrob taking over for another means we're all winning!

Saltburn hottie Jacob Elordi is in talks to take on a role where he’ll be replacing Paul Mescal, who has had to drop out of the project. Either way, the gays are winning with this one!

Elordi is in the early stages of negotiation to take over Mescal’s role in Ridley Scott’s upcoming post-apocalyptic thriller The Dog Stars after he ran into scheduling problems. This would have been Mescal’s second Ridley Scott film after starring in Gladiator II, but he had to back out when scheduling issues popped up with filming Sam Mendes’ Beatles anthology series of biopics, Variety reports.

The Dog Stars, based on a 2012 novel by Peter Heller, is about a flu virus that wipes out nearly all of humanity. If he closes the deal, Elordi is set to play a pilot named Hig who is trying to survive a roaming band of scavengers alongside a cranky gunman he befriends.

Mescal had to back out of the role because of his involvement in the planned Beatles films — each one told from the perspective of a different band member — with the 28-year-old actor rumored to be playing Paul McCartney. “Paul is actually stacked up, doing the Beatles next. So I may have to let him go,” Scott told fellow director Christopher Nolan at a Gladiator II screening, according to Variety.

But Mescal isn’t the only one who is booked and busy this year. Elordi is working on the final season of Euphoria, which is finally set to be released later this year, he’s starring opposite Margo Robbie in a Withering Heights adaptation, and the one gays everywhere should really be looking forward to; he’s set to star in the queer drama On Swift Horses, which Vanity Fair teased will feature “explicit love scenes.” Yes, please!

2025 may just be a better year than we thought!

From Your Site Articles
MoviesEntertainmentCelebrities
entertainmentjacob elordipaul mescalcelebritiesmoviespeter heller novelthe dog stars
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform
The Advocates with Sonia BaghdadyOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

Celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

All-time greatest lesbian sex scenes in movies & where to stream them
Movies
Badge
gallery

All-time greatest lesbian sex scenes in movies & where to stream them

celebrity gay age gap couples
Dating
Badge
gallery

34 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top

Here are the reasons 'straight' men hook up with guys
Dating

Here are the reasons 'straight' men hook up with guys

Awkward sauna behavior: Man splashed with water in sauna
Men

30 awkward things guys do in saunas

gay sex tips: attractive young man in bed
Sex

101 gay sex tips you didn't learn in sex ed class

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained
Identities
Badge
gallery

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained

famous gay actors in history: 15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

Golden Age of Hollywood stars you probably didn't know were LGBTQ+

35 of the funniest drag queen names
Comedy
Badge
gallery

35 of the funniest drag queen names

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Read Full Bio