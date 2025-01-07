Is Jacob Elordi taking over Paul Mescal's role in an upcoming post-apocalyptic thriller?

Saltburn hottie Jacob Elordi is in talks to take on a role where he’ll be replacing Paul Mescal, who has had to drop out of the project. Either way, the gays are winning with this one!
Elordi is in the early stages of negotiation to take over Mescal’s role in Ridley Scott’s upcoming post-apocalyptic thriller The Dog Stars after he ran into scheduling problems. This would have been Mescal’s second Ridley Scott film after starring in Gladiator II, but he had to back out when scheduling issues popped up with filming Sam Mendes’ Beatles anthology series of biopics, Variety reports.
The Dog Stars, based on a 2012 novel by Peter Heller, is about a flu virus that wipes out nearly all of humanity. If he closes the deal, Elordi is set to play a pilot named Hig who is trying to survive a roaming band of scavengers alongside a cranky gunman he befriends.
Mescal had to back out of the role because of his involvement in the planned Beatles films — each one told from the perspective of a different band member — with the 28-year-old actor rumored to be playing Paul McCartney. “Paul is actually stacked up, doing the Beatles next. So I may have to let him go,” Scott told fellow director Christopher Nolan at a Gladiator II screening, according to Variety.
But Mescal isn’t the only one who is booked and busy this year. Elordi is working on the final season of Euphoria, which is finally set to be released later this year, he’s starring opposite Margo Robbie in a Withering Heights adaptation, and the one gays everywhere should really be looking forward to; he’s set to star in the queer drama On Swift Horses, which Vanity Fair teased will feature “explicit love scenes.” Yes, please!
2025 may just be a better year than we thought!