Is Jacob Elordi taking over Paul Mescal's role in an upcoming post-apocalyptic thriller?

Saltburn hottie Jacob Elordi is in talks to take on a role where he’ll be replacing Paul Mescal, who has had to drop out of the project. Either way, the gays are winning with this one!

Elordi is in the early stages of negotiation to take over Mescal’s role in Ridley Scott’s upcoming post-apocalyptic thriller The Dog Stars after he ran into scheduling problems. This would have been Mescal’s second Ridley Scott film after starring in Gladiator II, but he had to back out when scheduling issues popped up with filming Sam Mendes’ Beatles anthology series of biopics, Variety reports.

The Dog Stars, based on a 2012 novel by Peter Heller, is about a flu virus that wipes out nearly all of humanity. If he closes the deal, Elordi is set to play a pilot named Hig who is trying to survive a roaming band of scavengers alongside a cranky gunman he befriends.