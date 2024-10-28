Watch Pedro Pascal's ADORABLE meltdown after spotting Paul Mescal's latest tattoo

Pedro Pascal is reminding us in the most adorable way that even stars can have their fanboy moments!

Pascal and Paul Mescal recently sat down with Entertainment Weekly to chat about Gladiator II, headed to theaters next month. But while doing so, the Game of Thrones actor spotted something...different about his co-star.

"What are you trying to f**king kill me for?" he demanded. "When did you get that?"

A quick explanation revealed that Mescal had gotten a new tattoo, and it was one that was clearly meaningful not only to him, but to Pascal and many other movie fans as well.

"It says... if I say it out loud, I will burst into tears," Pascal admitted.

"It says 'Meet me in Montauk,'" his co-star finally said, prompting an overly dramatic wail from Pascal.

@entertainment_weekly #PedroPascal can’t get enough of #PaulMescal’s tattoo. #Gladiator #FilmTok #Montauk Many will likely recognize the quote as an iconic line from Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind starring Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet as a couple who decide to erase their memories of one another.