Scroll To Top
Celebrities

Watch Pedro Pascal's ADORABLE meltdown after spotting Paul Mescal's latest tattoo

Watch Pedro Pascal's ADORABLE meltdown after spotting Paul Mescal's latest tattoo

Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal
Ovidiu Hrubaru/Shutterstock; DFree/Shutterstock

If you know, you know.

rachelkiley

Pedro Pascal is reminding us in the most adorable way that even stars can have their fanboy moments!

Pascal and Paul Mescal recently sat down with Entertainment Weekly to chat about Gladiator II, headed to theaters next month. But while doing so, the Game of Thrones actor spotted something...different about his co-star.

"What are you trying to f**king kill me for?" he demanded. "When did you get that?"

A quick explanation revealed that Mescal had gotten a new tattoo, and it was one that was clearly meaningful not only to him, but to Pascal and many other movie fans as well.

"It says... if I say it out loud, I will burst into tears," Pascal admitted.

"It says 'Meet me in Montauk,'" his co-star finally said, prompting an overly dramatic wail from Pascal.

@entertainment_weekly

#PedroPascal can’t get enough of #PaulMescal’s tattoo. #Gladiator #FilmTok #Montauk

Many will likely recognize the quote as an iconic line from Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind starring Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet as a couple who decide to erase their memories of one another.

As you can see, Mescal's tattoo isn't quite news to fans the way it was to Pascal, but watching the latter melt down over it the same way everyone else did was definitely worth the wait!

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
CelebritiesEntertainmentMovies
celebritiestattooseternal sunshinegladiator iipaul mescalpedro pascal
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform
The Pride Store HalloweenOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

​Gothy Kendoll, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

65 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

best lesbian sex scenes: below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

30 all-time greatest lesbian sex scenes in movies & where to stream them

Queer couples in age gap relationships
Dating
Badge
gallery

30 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top

straight men who have sex with men
Dating

20 reasons 'straight' men hook up with guys

Awkward sauna behavior: Man splashed with water in sauna
Men

30 awkward things guys do in saunas

gay couple in the kitchen
Sex

101 gay sex tips you didn't learn in sex ed class

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained
Identities
Badge
gallery

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained

35 of the funniest drag queen names
Comedy
Badge
gallery

35 of the funniest drag queen names

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 sexy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Read Full Bio