Justice Smith responds to RuPaul's request to play him in a biopic

We are VERY interested in getting a biopic about the legendary RuPaul, who recently released his brand-new memoir The House of Hidden Meanings.
The memoir, which hones in on the first 30 years of RuPaul’s life, has gotten the conversation rolling about a potential biopic. Now, Ru himself has addressed this idea in a recent Instagram video.
In the video, RuPaul talked about being asked who he thought should play the younger version of himself. He then reveals that he’d cast out actor Justice Smith for the role.
When Mother calls, you answer — which was exactly what Smith did once he caught wind of Ru’s suggestion.
In an Instagram story, Smith reposted RuPaul’s video where he named him as the actor he’d want to play him, and excitedly accepted the proposed idea.
“Are you absolutely f*cking kidding me!???” Smith wrote in all caps. “I am so gagged. @rupaulofficial I would do it in a heartbeat!!!”
Well-played response, Mr. Smith, because this is something we definitely want to see!
At the moment, the idea of a RuPaul biopic is nothing more than a rumor. Moreover, Smith has just been a suggestion that makes sense for RuPaul — not an official casting.
With that said, we’ve learned that when die-hard fandoms start to whisper, things have a tendency to start falling into place. Perhaps a casting has already been made, and this was a soft-launch to test our reaction? It certainly wouldn’t be the first time Ru has done something to totally gag us, so we wouldn’t put it past him to have at least something up his sleeve.
In the meantime, check out RuPaul’s new memoir, The House of Hidden Meanings, and tune into RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 every Friday on MTV.