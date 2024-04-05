Scroll To Top
Movies

Justice Smith responds to RuPaul's request to play him in a biopic

Justice Smith responds to RuPaul's request to play him in a biopic

Justice Smith accepts RuPaul's request to play him in a biopic
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Heineken; VH1

Find out what Justice Smith said after watching RuPaul’s video.

@andrewjstillman

We are VERY interested in getting a biopic about the legendary RuPaul, who recently released his brand-new memoir The House of Hidden Meanings.

The memoir, which hones in on the first 30 years of RuPaul’s life, has gotten the conversation rolling about a potential biopic. Now, Ru himself has addressed this idea in a recent Instagram video.

In the video, RuPaul talked about being asked who he thought should play the younger version of himself. He then reveals that he’d cast out actor Justice Smith for the role.

When Mother calls, you answer — which was exactly what Smith did once he caught wind of Ru’s suggestion.

In an Instagram story, Smith reposted RuPaul’s video where he named him as the actor he’d want to play him, and excitedly accepted the proposed idea.

justice smith accepts playing rupaul in biopic

@standup4justice/Instagram

“Are you absolutely f*cking kidding me!???” Smith wrote in all caps. “I am so gagged. @rupaulofficial I would do it in a heartbeat!!!”

Well-played response, Mr. Smith, because this is something we definitely want to see!

At the moment, the idea of a RuPaul biopic is nothing more than a rumor. Moreover, Smith has just been a suggestion that makes sense for RuPaul — not an official casting.

With that said, we’ve learned that when die-hard fandoms start to whisper, things have a tendency to start falling into place. Perhaps a casting has already been made, and this was a soft-launch to test our reaction? It certainly wouldn’t be the first time Ru has done something to totally gag us, so we wouldn’t put it past him to have at least something up his sleeve.

In the meantime, check out RuPaul’s new memoir, The House of Hidden Meanings, and tune into RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 every Friday on MTV.

From Your Site Articles
MoviesRuPaulsDragRaceBooksRuPaulDragQueensCelebritiesEntertainment
biopicfan castinghouse of hidden meaningsjustice smithrupaul biopicrupaul
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Denise Richards, Tyler Cameron
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

46 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Read Full Bio