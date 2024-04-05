Justice Smith responds to RuPaul's request to play him in a biopic

We are VERY interested in getting a biopic about the legendary RuPaul, who recently released his brand-new memoir The House of Hidden Meanings.

The memoir, which hones in on the first 30 years of RuPaul’s life, has gotten the conversation rolling about a potential biopic. Now, Ru himself has addressed this idea in a recent Instagram video.

See on Instagram In the video, RuPaul talked about being asked who he thought should play the younger version of himself. He then reveals that he’d cast out actor Justice Smith for the role. When Mother calls, you answer — which was exactly what Smith did once he caught wind of Ru’s suggestion. In an Instagram story, Smith reposted RuPaul’s video where he named him as the actor he’d want to play him, and excitedly accepted the proposed idea.