Pedro Pascal And Omar Apollo Hanging Out Has Broken The Internet
Whatever the reason, fans are here for it.
There’s not much Pedro Pascal can do that doesn’t make people on the internet lose their minds, and the latest iteration of that has been thanks to him being spotted hanging out with Omar Apollo this week.
The two were photographed in New York City on October 24. It’s a super casual shot—Pascal is standing with his phone out in his hand as he clocks whoever snapped the pic, while Apollo appears to be looking at Pascal’s phone.
In other words, there isn’t necessarily anything in specific that should have the internet freaking out, but two otherwise unconnected hotties in the same spot is enough to make everyone stop and pay attention.
There’s not really anything to suggest there’s anything going on between the two, although Pascal did leave a heart-eyes emoji on one of Apollo's Instagram posts over the summer. But a lack of concrete evidence obviously isn’t going to stop the internet from wondering all the same. One redditor claimed that they were actually hanging out with several other people, although that has not been verified.
Both men are certainly well loved by the gays. Pascal has never labeled his sexuality, but has been a staunch supporter of the LGBTQ+ community over the years, including his trans sister, Lux.
Meanwhile, Apollo came out in sort of a gradual way, never exactly hiding his sexuality once his career started to take off, but going from not using specific pronouns in his songs to becoming more explicit in letting the world know that he’s gay last year.
Whatever brought them together, we love to see it!
