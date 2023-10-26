Pedro Pascal And Omar Apollo Hanging Out Has Broken The Internet

There’s not much Pedro Pascal can do that doesn’t make people on the internet lose their minds, and the latest iteration of that has been thanks to him being spotted hanging out with Omar Apollo this week.

The two were photographed in New York City on October 24. It’s a super casual shot—Pascal is standing with his phone out in his hand as he clocks whoever snapped the pic, while Apollo appears to be looking at Pascal’s phone.

In other words, there isn’t necessarily anything in specific that should have the internet freaking out, but two otherwise unconnected hotties in the same spot is enough to make everyone stop and pay attention.