Steamy half-nude poster for Luca Guadagnino's 'Queer' has us DYING to see the film

Daniel Craig and Drew Starkey in Queer
Courtesy of A24

We can't wait to see Daniel Craig and Drew Starkey play queer lovers!

From Challengers to Call Me By Your Name to Bones and All, director Luca Guadagnino always makes provocative films and his upcoming drama Queer is no different.

An adaptation of William S. Burroughs’ confessional novel of the same name, Queer is set in Mexico in the 1950s and follows Daniel Craig’s character William Lee as he is shaken up by the arrival of a young student named Eugene Allerton played by Drew Starkey, and has to come to terms with his own sexual desires. Omar Apollo, Lesley Manville, Jason Schwartzman, Andra Ursuta, Michael Borremans, and David Lowery also star.

While the trailer for the A24 film won't be released until next week, the first official movie poster dropped today and it is sparking our imaginations! The fantasy-inducing poster features a man’s nude back with another man’s hand coming into frame and reaching out toward him.

The hand likely belongs to Craig, while the nude man is probably Starkey or Apollo, both of whom have spoken candidly in interviews about filming sex scenes with the James Bond actor.

Queer movie poster

Courtesy of A24

The film focuses on Lee embracing his forbidden desires while having a love affair with beautiful young man he is smitten with. And if interview with the cast is anything to go by, the film is going to be full of steamy gay sex scenes.

“When you’re rolling around on the floor the second day it’s a good way to get to know someone,” Starkey said at the Venice Film Festival. Apollo also revealed to Interview Magazine how he prepped for his sex scene with Craig, "I had to get on the soup diet. Luca did not tell me to lose weight, but when you’re about to have a sex scene with Daniel Craig, you’re like, 'Oh, dude, I can’t be looking off.' I was at 200 pounds, because I’m six-five."

It sounds like we’re in for an emotional ride, and some very hot queer sex scenes!

Queer will be released in theaters on November 27, 2024.

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

