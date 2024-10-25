Steamy half-nude poster for Luca Guadagnino's 'Queer' has us DYING to see the film

From Challengers to Call Me By Your Name to Bones and All, director Luca Guadagnino always makes provocative films and his upcoming drama Queer is no different.

An adaptation of William S. Burroughs’ confessional novel of the same name, Queer is set in Mexico in the 1950s and follows Daniel Craig’s character William Lee as he is shaken up by the arrival of a young student named Eugene Allerton played by Drew Starkey, and has to come to terms with his own sexual desires. Omar Apollo, Lesley Manville, Jason Schwartzman, Andra Ursuta, Michael Borremans, and David Lowery also star.

While the trailer for the A24 film won't be released until next week, the first official movie poster dropped today and it is sparking our imaginations! The fantasy-inducing poster features a man’s nude back with another man’s hand coming into frame and reaching out toward him.

The hand likely belongs to Craig, while the nude man is probably Starkey or Apollo, both of whom have spoken candidly in interviews about filming sex scenes with the James Bond actor.