Richard Madden shows off chiseled abs in new movie trailer and we are SEATED

Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime is giving "killer heat" a whole new definition.

@andrewjstillman

We are excited for the plot of Richard Madden's new film.

We love a good murder mystery, and Prime Video has us seated and ready for their upcoming movie Killer Heat.

Starring Madden (Game of Thrones), Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Inception), and Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies), the film is based on Jo Nesbø’s 2021 short story The Jealousy Man. According to IMDb, it will follow twin brothers, both played by Madden, who “find themselves in a dangerous love triangle on an isolated Greek island.” The “Jealousy Man” would then be the wounded detective, Gordon-Levitt, assigned to the investigation.

This one has everything from intrigue, violence, drama, and, most importantly, Madden’s chiseled abs on full display (pardon us while we take a moment to go wipe up the drool.)

Richard Madden abs

Prime Video

While the Scottish actor has refrained from mentioning his sexuality in public, his portrayal of the gay character John Reid in Rocketman at least lets our fantasies run a little wild, and we'll watch him in anything he's in.

Apart from Madden’s abs, here are a few other things we’re excited about from the film:

Shailene Woodley

Shailene Woodley Killer Heat

Prime Video

Ahailene Woodley looks fierce af in this film and it looks like a great “progression” of character as compared to what she did on Big Little Lies (even though they’re obviously not the same character at all.)

Robert Madden playing multiple roles

Robert Madden Killer Heat

Prime Video

Maybe this means we’ll get extra shirtless time? More sex scenes? Perhaps a hot threesome like what may happen in Robert Pattinson’s new film? At the moment, there’s no knowing, but we’re excited to watch him pull off a couple of characters anyway.

The full intrigue of what's going on

Killer Heat pplot

Prime Video

If you haven’t read the short story it’s based on, you’re not alone. Even if you have, anyone who knows anything about book-to-film translations knows it’s always going to have something different, and we’re excited to see the type of creative liberties this movie explores. Plus, Joseph Gordon-Levitt is just as sexy as Robert Madden, and we’d be lying if we didn’t want to see them together in some capacity.

The sexual tension

killer heat sexual tension

Prime Video

We know there’s going to be sex in the movie. We don’t know if there will be full-on nudity, but since Madden showed us some skin before, we’re hoping we get enough sex scenes to make way for a super-hot ranking.

Stream the film for yourself on Amazon Prime when it hits on September 26.

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

