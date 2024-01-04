Scroll To Top
News

Conservative sports columnist appears to out his very NOT STRAIGHT online activity

Conservative sports columnist appears to out his very NOT STRAIGHT online activity

Jason Whitlock on is show 'Fearless with Jason Whitlock'
Jason Whitlock/YouTube

Jason Whitlock posted a screen grab of a targeted ad that showed him to be a right-wing hypocrite. So, basically it's any other Thursday.

It's a tale as old as time: an ultra-conservative who spends their career spewing anti-LGBTQ+ hate is found out to be, you guessed it, VERY gay.

From "family values" Republican Wes Goodman having a secret gay life to conservative megachurch founder Ted Haggard being involved in a gay sex-and-drug scandal to Moms for Liberty co-founder Bridget Ziegler having sex with another woman on tape, there is no shortage of examples of homophobic right-wingers being giant hypocrites.

What is unusual is for them to tell on themselves, but that's exactly what happened when the anti-gay sports columnist Jay Whitlock took to X, formerly Twitter, to try and expose ESPN for showing gay ads on their website, Queerty reports.

"I'm looking at NFL standings on ESPN.com. This is the ad running above the standings. How is this possible? Appropriate?" he posted alongside a screenshot of his recent visit to the website.

The ad in question is for a sexually explicit birthday card that references gay sex. "Balls deep inside of me is a great way to spend your birthday," the ad reads.

Whitlock, who currently hosts a program for The Blaze but used to work for ESPN, clearly thought this was a "gotcha" moment, but it backfired when commenters reminded him that banner ads target users based on their tastes. Oops.

Gurl, anything you want to share with the class?

The 56-year-old right-wing media personality forgot that digital advertisements are targeted to each person's unique interests, based on your search history (ahem), online habits, purchasing history, and interests.

You know, it's like when you watch gay porn and then start seeing ads for gay birthday cards everywhere you go on the internet. *wink*

Whitlock probably expected his post to garner comments about the horror of the "woke" sports company. Instead, he was flooded with people laughing at his misunderstanding and sorry attempt to chastise ESPN.

"What've you been searching?? Usually those ads are algorithmic," one user commented.

"Do you have something you want to tell us, jason?" another person quipped.

"Forensic investigation of your browser history would not be kind," someone else wrote.

Since getting trolled by the whole of the internet, Whitlock responded on his show Fearless with Jason Whitlock, where he went on a rant about how his "critics" know that the targeted ads he got weren't a reflection of his "raunchy" internet activity and that he had been unfairly maligned throughout his career for the Christian values that underpin his work.

He went on to talk about how white Christians and Jewish people "control the media" and how the LGBTQ+ community was tied to the Black community by former President Barack Obama. "So if he tells us to marry the LGBTQ, we're going to sign up and, yes, bend over and shove it wherever you want it," he said.

We wish this were going to be the last hypocritical conservative we'd ever seen, but history has proven that there will likely be another one next week.

See the funniest responses to Whitlock's post below.

From Your Site Articles
NewsPoliticsSports
jason whitlockespnthe blazerepublicansconservativessports journalistrepublican hypocritepoliticssocial media
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut Magazine - Fellow Travelers

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

44 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Read Full Bio