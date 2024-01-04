Conservative sports columnist appears to out his very NOT STRAIGHT online activity

It's a tale as old as time: an ultra-conservative who spends their career spewing anti-LGBTQ+ hate is found out to be, you guessed it, VERY gay.

From "family values" Republican Wes Goodman having a secret gay life to conservative megachurch founder Ted Haggard being involved in a gay sex-and-drug scandal to Moms for Liberty co-founder Bridget Ziegler having sex with another woman on tape, there is no shortage of examples of homophobic right-wingers being giant hypocrites.

What is unusual is for them to tell on themselves, but that's exactly what happened when the anti-gay sports columnist Jay Whitlock took to X, formerly Twitter, to try and expose ESPN for showing gay ads on their website, Queerty reports.

"I'm looking at NFL standings on ESPN.com. This is the ad running above the standings. How is this possible? Appropriate?" he posted alongside a screenshot of his recent visit to the website.

I’m looking at NFL standings on https://t.co/mwKPcWYZM0. This is the ad running above the standings. How is this possible? Appropriate? pic.twitter.com/GlMtT3VY1f — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) January 1, 2024 The ad in question is for a sexually explicit birthday card that references gay sex. "Balls deep inside of me is a great way to spend your birthday," the ad reads. Whitlock, who currently hosts a program for The Blaze but used to work for ESPN, clearly thought this was a "gotcha" moment, but it backfired when commenters reminded him that banner ads target users based on their tastes. Oops. Gurl, anything you want to share with the class? The 56-year-old right-wing media personality forgot that digital advertisements are targeted to each person's unique interests, based on your search history (ahem), online habits, purchasing history, and interests. You know, it's like when you watch gay porn and then start seeing ads for gay birthday cards everywhere you go on the internet. *wink* Whitlock probably expected his post to garner comments about the horror of the "woke" sports company. Instead, he was flooded with people laughing at his misunderstanding and sorry attempt to chastise ESPN. "What've you been searching?? Usually those ads are algorithmic," one user commented. "Do you have something you want to tell us, jason?" another person quipped. "Forensic investigation of your browser history would not be kind," someone else wrote. Since getting trolled by the whole of the internet, Whitlock responded on his show Fearless with Jason Whitlock, where he went on a rant about how his "critics" know that the targeted ads he got weren't a reflection of his "raunchy" internet activity and that he had been unfairly maligned throughout his career for the Christian values that underpin his work.

Black men are completely emasculated, completely controlled by emotions, then they get outside the home and turn hyperviolent because they have not been properly discipled by a man or father. pic.twitter.com/AAhQcCkFwJ — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) January 4, 2024 He went on to talk about how white Christians and Jewish people "control the media" and how the LGBTQ+ community was tied to the Black community by former President Barack Obama. "So if he tells us to marry the LGBTQ, we're going to sign up and, yes, bend over and shove it wherever you want it," he said. We wish this were going to be the last hypocritical conservative we'd ever seen, but history has proven that there will likely be another one next week. See the funniest responses to Whitlock's post below.

This is the Google search you are looking for. pic.twitter.com/aPwXJhCQLc — dan barker (@danbarker) January 1, 2024

What’ve you been searching?? Usually those ads are algorithmic — Jason (@bigjay2101) January 1, 2024

This man really thought he was tweeting some fire instead of outing himself as a weirdo 💀 — doodlebobsfather (@doodlebobfather) January 1, 2024

When he enabled cookies he thought he was getting a treat — HARD FACTOR (@HardFactorNews) January 2, 2024

Hmm. Algorithm says you’ve got some explaining to do. — John Kopecky (@Pecker2002) January 1, 2024

Do you have something you want to tell us, jason? — Patches O’Houlihan (@sondraa) January 1, 2024

Forensic investigation of your browser history would not be kind. — David Stabenaw (@stabmarine) January 1, 2024

looks like you got some cookies in some bad places there Jason 😂🤣😂 — Alex 🇺🇸🇨🇺 (@CtRedLFC) January 1, 2024