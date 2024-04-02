After making $1 million, this adult film star retired & became a pastor

Imagine how exhausted we are.

Joshua Broome, who now works as a Christian minister, recently opened up in an interview with the Mighty Pursuit podcast about his previous career as an adult film star for both straight and gay scenes. During the episode, Broome talks about being “very naïve” when he started a career in porn.

According to Broome (via Daily Star), when studios approached him to do gay porn, he had been “struggling with his mental health” and was “was trying to make a plan of like how to get out [of the industry].” Those plans included him “even [trying] to see if [he] could join the military.” When Broome started doing gay porn, he claimed to know that it would be a one-way street, explaining that the porn industry would no longer hire him to do straight scenes.

“I thought, ‘Well, if I do a gay scene, then I won’t be able to do what I’m doing now, so I will cut myself off from everyone and everything…’ because I couldn’t go back,” his reasoning was.