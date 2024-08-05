Scroll To Top
4 LGBTQ+ athletes celebrating their 2024 Olympic achievements with a big gay KISS

Campbell Harrison & Alice Bellandi kiss their partners
JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images; LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images

First, they locked in a medal and then they locked lips!

rachelkiley

LGBTQ+ athletes have been stepping out and making their countries proud at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. And one of the best things about watching these out and proud athletes compete is getting to see them celebrate the same way straight Olympians would — with their partners.

So who's getting celebratory (or consolatory) smooches at the Olympics so far this year? Let's take a look!

Alice Bellandi

Team: Italy

Competition: Women's Judo 78kg

Results: gold medal

Kissing: Jasmine Martin (girlfriend)

Perris Benegas

Team: USA

Competition: Women's BMX Freestyle Park

Results: silver medal

Kissing: Mikaela Herres (girlfriend)

Tom Daley

Team: Great Britain

Competition: Men's Synchronized 10m Platform

Results: silver medal

Kissing: Noah Williams (diving partner and fellow medalist)

Campbell Harrison

Team: Australia

Competition: Olympic Boulder & Lead

Kissing: Justin Maire (boyfriend)

