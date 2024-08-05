4 LGBTQ+ athletes celebrating their 2024 Olympic achievements with a big gay KISS

LGBTQ+ athletes have been stepping out and making their countries proud at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. And one of the best things about watching these out and proud athletes compete is getting to see them celebrate the same way straight Olympians would — with their partners.
So who's getting celebratory (or consolatory) smooches at the Olympics so far this year? Let's take a look!
Alice Bellandi
Team: Italy
Competition: Women's Judo 78kg
Results: gold medal
Kissing: Jasmine Martin (girlfriend)
Perris Benegas
Team: USA
Competition: Women's BMX Freestyle Park
Results: silver medal
Kissing: Mikaela Herres (girlfriend)
Tom Daley
Team: Great Britain
Competition: Men's Synchronized 10m Platform
Results: silver medal
Kissing: Noah Williams (diving partner and fellow medalist)
Campbell Harrison
Team: Australia
Competition: Olympic Boulder & Lead
Kissing: Justin Maire (boyfriend)
