4 LGBTQ+ athletes celebrating their 2024 Olympic achievements with a big gay KISS

LGBTQ+ athletes have been stepping out and making their countries proud at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. And one of the best things about watching these out and proud athletes compete is getting to see them celebrate the same way straight Olympians would — with their partners.

So who's getting celebratory (or consolatory) smooches at the Olympics so far this year? Let's take a look!

Alice Bellandi Team: Italy Competition: Women's Judo 78kg Results: gold medal Kissing: Jasmine Martin (girlfriend)

Perris Benegas Team: USA Competition: Women's BMX Freestyle Park Results: silver medal Kissing: Mikaela Herres (girlfriend)

Tom Daley See on Instagram Team: Great Britain Competition: Men's Synchronized 10m Platform Results: silver medal Kissing: Noah Williams (diving partner and fellow medalist)