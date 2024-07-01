See the INCREDIBLE Pride cake A'ja Wilson gave her Las Vegas Aces teammates

There are so many ways to celebrate Pride, but Las Vegas Aces player A'ja Wilson's method might just...take the cake.

Teammate Sydney Colson recently shared a series of Pride snaps to her Instagram, including one of an incredibly gay cake, which she credited to "Ally @aja22wilson."

The cake was pink with rainbows, disco balls, glittery scissors, and a hilariously clear message: "Hooray You Gay."

After Colson's post, Wilson shared the image to her Instagram stories and elaborated on how it came to be.

"Every year I get my prideful teammates a cake for pride month," she wrote. "this years cake was top tier and straight to the point for em."

The bluntness of the message had fans screaming — and wondering why their straight friends weren't celebrating Pride month in the same way.