Scroll To Top
Sports

Olympic rugby star Ilona Maher announces support for Kamala Harris

Olympic rugby star Ilona Maher announces support for Kamala Harris

Ilona Maher
Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

She just keeps on winning us over.

rachelkiley

Olympic rugby star Ilona Maher is hot as hell on social media right now, and she's using her platform for a number of good things. Now, that includes an official endorsement of Kamala Harris for President of the United States.

Maher skyrocketed to worldwide attention during the 2024 Olympics, where she helped the U.S. Women's Sevens team take home their first bronze medal. In the process, she became the most followed rugby player in the world on Instagram, currently boasting over 3.8 million followers.

Those numbers matter, as they demonstrate the scope of Maher's reach even when she's off the field.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, she made it clear she intends to use that reach to advocate for issues that matter to her. Specifically, she went on to mention abortion rights as something at the top of her mind, particularly when she considers others in less privileged situations.

"I have enough money that if I didn't need an abortion, I could raise a baby myself," Maher said. "If I wanted to get abortion, I could do that. So I have that privilege [but] it scares me about the other girls. I have options and I want to remember that, my followers don't all have that."

As for her interest in the upcoming presidential election, she told Sports Illustrated, "I think it's going to be cool because there is an opportunity to have female representation and to change this country in a way that I think will benefit us."

When asked directly if that should be taken as an endorsement for Harris, Maher confirmed.

"That’s a Kamala Harris endorsement," she said.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
SportsPoliticsCelebrities
ilona maherkamala harrisolympicsolympics 2024rugbysports illustrated
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Gay Days Anaheim 2024Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

​Gothy Kendoll, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

60 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 36 sex scenes on 'Bridgerton' (so far), ranked

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time
Movies

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags
Pride
Badge
gallery

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags

Sigourney Weaver; Jennifer Lopez; Naomi Watts
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

21 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years
Love&Sex

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex
Love&Sex

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex

Wynonna Earp, XO Kitty, Never Have I Ever
Entertainment
Badge
gallery

35 of the best lesbian films & TV shows you can watch on Netflix now

25 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

26 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+

Tenoch Huerta as Namor
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

20 sexy pics of Tenoch Huerta that prove Namor can flood your basement

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Read Full Bio