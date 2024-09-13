Saraya Saber makes history as first trans woman up for the NWA World Women's Championship title

The world of sports continues to be more queer-inclusive, even in the realm of wrestling.

This weekend, trans wrestler Saraya Saber is all set to make a first for the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA)'s World's Women's Championship when she becomes the first trans woman to vie for the title.

Saber will face off against Kenzie Paige, who's there to defend her title at the Action Clash event on Sunday, September 15, in Scottsboro, Alabama. And just in case you're on the trans hate bus when it comes to trans athletes, Paige personally chose Saber as one of "the hardest working wrestler[s] in New South who does the work, shows up, and gives the fans & her opponents 100% every match!"

Saber also posted a video on her social media about the event, sharing her thoughts on what it's like to be the first trans woman up for the title. "I know how good Kenzie Paige is," she said. "Everyone knows how great of a champion Kenzie Paige is, but this weekend I want to show you how good I am. I want to show you how great Saraya Saber can be. As the very first trans woman to ever challenge for this championship, for this prestigious title, I want to wear my community's colors. I want to take their hopes and dreams and wear them like a badge of honor. I want to hoist my community on my back and carry them to this fight."

See on Instagram Saber also told OutSports she's been "busting my butt for two years now and even then I never thought this match would happen." Although she admitted it was only a small step in the grand scheme of things, it's still a huge step forward in the 76-year history of the NWA. "When I started wrestling, I often wondered if there would ever even be a place for me as a trans woman in the South, but for there to not only be a place but somewhere like New South that is giving me this opportunity to do something that most of the country probably wouldn’t like, it really makes me feel like we’re doing something special,” she said.

“I have a promo planned where I say ‘I fight for every trans person who came before me and every trans person who come after me,’ and I mean that,” she said. “I am honored to be the first but I hope and pray that I am not the last. Hopefully, by having this match, it can show those who thought they would never have a space in this business that they can do it and they belong here.” The match goes down at the Friendship Lodge at 3 pm. Here's to hoping you snatch the crown.



