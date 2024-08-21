Scroll To Top
Sports

WNBA star Breanna Stewart's new sneaker collab has LGBTQ+ fans feeling CONFUSED

WNBA star Breanna Stewart's new sneaker collab has LGBTQ+ fans feeling CONFUSED

Breanna Stewart new sneaker collaboration with Harry Potter is angering fans
Real_life_photo/Shutterstock; Keeton Gale/Shutterstock

Working with a transphobe is not a good look!

With J.K. Rowling currently embroiled in a massive lawsuit after bullying a female Olympic boxer on social media by suggesting she's trans, you'd think LGBTQ+ athletes would want to stay far away. Instead, queer WNBA superstar Breanna Stewart decided to release a Harry Potter-themed sneaker, leaving us scratching our heads.

Stewart, a New York Liberty player who helped Team USA take home the gold at the Paris Olympics, just released a teaser ad for the September release of a new version of her iconic Stewie 1 Puma sneaker, and this time the shoes will be covered in Harry Potter imagery.

Being associated with Harry Potter author and known anti-trans bigot J.K. Rowling, especially when you're a member of the LGBTQ+ community, is not a good look.

While this collab has likely been in the works long before Rowling started making headlines for being investigated in connection with a harassment lawsuit after spreading a rumor that the cisgender female boxer Imane Khelif was born a man, everyone has known about Rowling's anti-trans beliefs for years now.

The new Stewie 3 Harry Potter sneakers will feature a charcoal gray base and blue-green accents with wizard-themed elements like wands, skulls, and snakes wrapping around. The shoes will drop on September 6 and will be sold on Puma's website and select retailers for $130, Hype Beast reports.

Fans of the 29-year-old basketball star flooded the comment sections of all of the social media posts made to announce the upcoming sneaker release, many criticizing the queer player for working with a known TERF.

One person commented on Instagram, "Stewie is one of my idols — I think I'm within my rights as a trans person to question why one of my idols would partner with a media empire that funds anti-trans violence, no?"

Another person wrote, "It's one thing to still have affection for HP, it is another to directly financially support a transphobe, which is what this will do. Really unfortunate."

Fans on X largely felt the same way about Stewart doing a collab that will line Rowling's pockets. "In 2024??? With JK being sued for harassment?? This is NOT IT," someone commented on Puma's announcement post.

Stewart couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

From Your Site Articles
SportsEntertainmentLGBTQ+Fashion
harry potterlgbtq+terfanti-transbreanna stewartimane khelifimane khelif lawsuitjk rowlinglgbtq athletepuma sneakerssneakerstransphobiawnba
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

​Gothy Kendoll, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

60 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 36 sex scenes on 'Bridgerton' (so far), ranked

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time
Movies

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags
Pride
Badge
gallery

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags

Sigourney Weaver; Jennifer Lopez; Naomi Watts
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

21 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years
Love&Sex

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex
Love&Sex

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex

Wynonna Earp, XO Kitty, Never Have I Ever
Entertainment
Badge
gallery

35 of the best lesbian films & TV shows you can watch on Netflix now

25 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

26 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+

Tenoch Huerta as Namor
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

20 sexy pics of Tenoch Huerta that prove Namor can flood your basement

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Read Full Bio