College basketball star receives death threats after ex-girlfriend's tell-all TikTok series

Influencer breakups are often messy and public, but when you combine a TikTok confessional series, a change.org petition, and death threats, you know things have taken a sharp left turn.
After dating for more than a year, TikTok star Olivia "Liv" Stabile and Texas Christian University women's basketball star Sedona Prince broke up, but the split became public after Stabile posted a 10-part series exposing the demise of their relationship.
The TikTok series detailing how the couple's relationship unraveled while on a birthday trip for Prince in Mexico. The videos have now gone viral — some of them have amassed more than 4 million views at the time of publication — likely because people love watching the drama unfold and, because it's a confessional tell-all in the vein of the popular TikTok series "Who the F—ck did I marry?" Stabile even named it "Who the F—ck Did I Take to Mexico."
In the series, the 22-year-old influencer says that the trip started off on the wrong foot, with her then-girlfriend refusing to sit next to her on the airplane after Stabile accidentally spilled beer on Prince.
Things only got worse from there, with Stabile accusing Prince of verbal and physical abuse. Stabile alleges that the pair went on an ATV ride together that ended with both women injured.
In her TikTok series, Stabile says that Price allegedly drove the ATV extremely fast late at night when both women had left their cell phones behind so they could "be more present" and refused to slow down or stop when Stabile asked her to.
"It's the scariest thing I've ever experienced, and I'm begging her, screaming, 'Please stop the ATV,'" Stabile explained.
Stabile goes on to say to detail when the trip turned violent. "She stops [the ATV] as hard as she can, shoves me to the ground, looks me dead in my eyes, and then takes off and leaves me in the pitch f—king black."
After this, Stabile alleges that Prince crashed the ATV, injuring herself, but blamed Stabile for the accident even though she was no longer riding on the ATV.
The video series goes on to explain how Stabile tried to nurse Prince back to health despite her own significant injuries, as well as a cheating allegation before the two called it quits and Stabile left Mexico to head home.
Prince now claims that the one-sided tell-all has led to her receiving hate on social media and even death threats.
"The amount of hate, bullying, and death threats that my family, friends, and I have been receiving is dangerous, irresponsible, and disturbing," the 24-year-old basketball star said in a statement, TMZ reports.
"There is so much judgment and scrutinization by many from afar, with opinions and verbal attacks on stories with false narratives and inaccurate information that do not give honesty and transparency."
But despite the hate she's hit with, Prince says she's harbors no ill will toward her former girlfriend. "As I continue to take some time off and continue to focus on my well-being, health, and commitments, I sincerely want nothing but the best for everyone, especially those I was able to share my life within a relationship," she said.
The series has been so popular that it also spawned a change.org petition demanding TCU remove Prince from their roster because of the alleged domestic abuse Stabile detailed in her videos.