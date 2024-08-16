College basketball star receives death threats after ex-girlfriend's tell-all TikTok series

Influencer breakups are often messy and public, but when you combine a TikTok confessional series, a change.org petition, and death threats, you know things have taken a sharp left turn.

After dating for more than a year, TikTok star Olivia "Liv" Stabile and Texas Christian University women's basketball star Sedona Prince broke up, but the split became public after Stabile posted a 10-part series exposing the demise of their relationship.

The TikTok series detailing how the couple's relationship unraveled while on a birthday trip for Prince in Mexico. The videos have now gone viral — some of them have amassed more than 4 million views at the time of publication — likely because people love watching the drama unfold and, because it's a confessional tell-all in the vein of the popular TikTok series "Who the F—ck did I marry?" Stabile even named it "Who the F—ck Did I Take to Mexico."

In the series, the 22-year-old influencer says that the trip started off on the wrong foot, with her then-girlfriend refusing to sit next to her on the airplane after Stabile accidentally spilled beer on Prince.

Things only got worse from there, with Stabile accusing Prince of verbal and physical abuse. Stabile alleges that the pair went on an ATV ride together that ended with both women injured.

In her TikTok series, Stabile says that Price allegedly drove the ATV extremely fast late at night when both women had left their cell phones behind so they could "be more present" and refused to slow down or stop when Stabile asked her to.

"It's the scariest thing I've ever experienced, and I'm begging her, screaming, 'Please stop the ATV,'" Stabile explained.