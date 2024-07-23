'Bridgerton' fans rejoice as season 4 confirmed to center on Benedict Bridgerton

Bridgerton has confirmed the focus of its upcoming season — Benedict Bridgerton!

Netflix made the announcement on Thursday, giving excited fans a hint of what's to come for season four.

"Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down -- until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother's masquerade ball," reads a post from the streamer's social media .

They also shared a video to celebrate the news:

Speculation as to which Bridgerton sibling would have their romance spotlighted in the next season has run wild ever since the final episodes of season three dropped in June. Putting the focus on Benedict (Luke Thompson) was of particular interest to some after last season saw him doing a little bit of exploration in terms of his sexuality. "Benedict's sexual identity is not a fixed belief for him. In modern terms, he might be described as pansexual," showrunner Jess Brownell told The Hollywood Reporter last month. "I think we’re going to continue on the storyline of Benedict learning exactly how he wants to exist in the world." Diehard fans of the book series haven't been keen on any queering of the characters (all of whom are straight in the books), but there are fans of the show who are hopeful Benedict's explorations of his sexuality aren't going to get fully tossed aside as he meets this Lady in Silver and contemplates settling down.