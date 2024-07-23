Scroll To Top
Bridgerton fans rejoice as season 4 confirmed to center on Benedict Bridgerton

Luke Thompson
Netflix

It's time for the (gay?) masquerade.

rachelkiley

Bridgerton has confirmed the focus of its upcoming season — Benedict Bridgerton!

Netflix made the announcement on Thursday, giving excited fans a hint of what's to come for season four.

"Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down -- until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother's masquerade ball," reads a post from the streamer's social media.

They also shared a video to celebrate the news:

Speculation as to which Bridgerton sibling would have their romance spotlighted in the next season has run wild ever since the final episodes of season three dropped in June. Putting the focus on Benedict (Luke Thompson) was of particular interest to some after last season saw him doing a little bit of exploration in terms of his sexuality.

"Benedict's sexual identity is not a fixed belief for him. In modern terms, he might be described as pansexual," showrunner Jess Brownell told The Hollywood Reporter last month. "I think we’re going to continue on the storyline of Benedict learning exactly how he wants to exist in the world."

Diehard fans of the book series haven't been keen on any queering of the characters (all of whom are straight in the books), but there are fans of the show who are hopeful Benedict's explorations of his sexuality aren't going to get fully tossed aside as he meets this Lady in Silver and contemplates settling down.

However Benedict's season plays out, it's probably going to be at least a bit contentious between the fans who want different things for his future. But in the meantime, it sounds like most fans are hyped for his time to finally come.

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

