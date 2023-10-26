4 Moments From The Doctor Who Trailer That Prove It's The Camp Adventure We Crave

After months of teasing us with information, we finally have a new trailer for the Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials and release dates for the episodes.

David Tennant will be reprising his role as the Doctor and Catherine Tate will once again play his companion Donna. The three-part special will also introduce audiences to a whole host of new characters, some even played by LGBTQ+ actors. Out gay actor Neil Patrick Harris will star as the villain Toymaker, alongside trans actress Yasmin Finney as Donna’s daughter Rose, and Miriam Margolyes as the villain Meep the Beep.

The trailer begins with Tennant dramatically announcing, “after a very long time, something’s coming back” and features the Doctor and his companion facing off against these classic Doctor Who villains. The anniversary specials will end with David Tennant passing the baton to the 15th Doctor played by Sex Education’sNcuti Gatwa, who will take on the role full time when the Christmas special airs on Dec. 25 before the new season drops in 2024.

Luckily we don’t have long to wait before the exciting anniversary episodes begin airing on the BBC in the UK and Disney+ worldwide. The first episode, titled “The Star Beast,” premieres Nov. 25, “Wild Blue Yonder” comes out Dec. 2, and on Dec. 9 the final episode, “The Giggle,” will air.

Check out the moments from the tailor that have us excited to enter the wobbly wobbly, timey wimey world of Doctor Who once again.

1. David Tennant is back baby! David Tennant is beloved by fans for playing the 10th Doctor and is now back as the 14th Doctor. In the trailer he looks frazzled as he's trying to save humanity and Donna's life—we can't wait!

2. Neil Patrick Harris as the Toymaker We're ready to see Neil Patrick Harris camp it up as the villainous Toymaker!

3. The costumes! In the trailer we see Harris rocking a black tux and top hat combo and later in a red and white drum major costume as he's dramatically throwing rose pedals around. Need we say more?

4. Donna and her daughter Donna and the Doctor always had an amazing bond so it'll be great to see Catherine Tate take the role back on again, this time with her daughter Rose at her side.