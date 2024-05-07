Watch 'Doctor Who's David Tennant tell anti-trans bigot to “f—k off" in powerful speech

A former Doctor Who star just told anti-trans bigots to “f—k off and let people be,” and we couldn’t be happier about it!

At a time when trans and nonbinary people have become the focus of conservatives around the world and famous people like J.K. Rowling spew anti-LGBTQ+ hate every chance they get, it’s refreshing to hear actor (and proud parent of a nonbinary child) David Tennant stick up for this marginalized community.

On May 5, Tennant, who played the 10th Doctor on Doctor Who, appeared at the Proud Nerds: Angels, Demons and Doctors convention in Germany and was asked what about his relationship to gender expression, The Pink News reports.

“When I was a kid, the idea of being non-binary wasn’t something that existed. It wasn’t a concept. I’ve seen that emerge and people are able to express themselves through that. It only ever seems positive as far as I can see,” Tennant said in a video clip shared on TikTok that has already racked up more than 40,000 likes.

This is far from the first time Tennant has spoken out about trans rights. While promoting his role in Good Omens, he wore a rainbow lapel pin and a t-shirt that read, "Leave trans kids alone, you absolute freaks" to an official press day and shared the photos on his Instagram. He's also been seen wearing other Pride pins, including a nonbinary flag and a rainbow one in the shape of a Tardis. Last year, on Transgender Day of Remembrance he even appeared on the One Show wearing the pin, the sales of which were used to raise money for the LGBTQ+ youth charity The Albert Kennedy Trust.