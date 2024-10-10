Scroll To Top
TV

Kandy Muse goes OFF on 'House of Villains' and it's ICONIC

Kandy Muse goes OFF on 'House of Villains' and it's ICONIC

Kandy Muse goes OFF on 'House of Villains' and it's ICONIC
E!

These villains have no idea what they've gotten themselves into.

@andrewjstillman

Anyone who has seen Kandy Muse on RuPaul’s Drag Racealready knows she tells it like it is and has no qualms about holding back her true thoughts.

Now that Muse has taken her reality talents over to E!’s House of Villains, anyone who doesn’t know about her ability to read someone has certainly learned from the first episode — especially if you’re Love & Hip Hop’s Safaree and you’re sharing the house with her.

The second season of Villains premiered on October 9, and Muse let Safaree have it during the closing credits, which left us on quite the cliffhanger as we still wait to see who’s actually eliminated.

Muse went in for Safaree during the elimination ceremony, as Safaree was the Supervillain of the Week who put Muse up as one of the three potentials for elimination.

However, Muse may have misunderstood some of the intentions behind the move. A flashback clip preceding her rant showed Real World star Wes Bergmann telling Safaree, “If we save someone, we can tell whoever that is that we saved them because you told us to save them.”

The two of them agreed to put Muse as the target.

When host Joel McHale pressed Safaree about his decision at the elimination ceremony, he said, “I just know who I spoke to a lot in this house, who kind of just wasn’t talking to me.”

This response didn’t settle well with Muse, who immediately went in and attacked everything from Safaree’s pink coat to his fractured relationship with Nicki Minaj.

“Girl f*ck all that,” she snapped. “At the end of the day, bitch, we made a pact and you broke it. You’re a sorry excuse for a f*cking man, standing there with your pink fur coat on, looking like a f*cking prolapsed a**hole waiting to get pushed back inside. That is exactly why Nicki Minaj left your ass, you sorry ass man. I hope that I get eliminated, bitch, because if I don’t, you are the next bitch out of this f*cking house. Now clock that tea.”

The rest of us, like McHale, were stunned, and McHale’s well-placed “Wow” closed out the episode.

Whew.

The two-part season premiere continues at 10 pm on October 10 on E!. Following that, new episodes air on Thursday nights on E!.

Check out the rant below.

Kandy channelling her inner Tiffany Pollard on House of Villains.
byu/2mock2turtle inrupaulsdragrace

From Your Site Articles
TVEntertainmentDragQueensCelebrities
drag queenskandy muselove hip hopnicki minajrupauls drag racesafareetelevisionhouse of villains
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform
30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

​Gothy Kendoll, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

65 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

best lesbian sex scenes: below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

30 all-time greatest lesbian sex scenes in movies & where to stream them

Queer couples in age gap relationships
Dating
Badge
gallery

30 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top

straight men who have sex with men
Dating

20 reasons 'straight' men hook up with guys

Awkward sauna behavior: Man splashed with water in sauna
Men

30 awkward things guys do in saunas

gay couple in the kitchen
Sex

101 gay sex tips you didn't learn in sex ed class

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained
Identities
Badge
gallery

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained

35 of the funniest drag queen names
Comedy
Badge
gallery

35 of the funniest drag queen names

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 sexy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Latest Stories

author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Read Full Bio