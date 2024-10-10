Kandy Muse goes OFF on 'House of Villains' and it's ICONIC

Anyone who has seen Kandy Muse on RuPaul’s Drag Racealready knows she tells it like it is and has no qualms about holding back her true thoughts.

Now that Muse has taken her reality talents over to E!’s House of Villains, anyone who doesn’t know about her ability to read someone has certainly learned from the first episode — especially if you’re Love & Hip Hop’s Safaree and you’re sharing the house with her.

See on Instagram The second season of Villains premiered on October 9, and Muse let Safaree have it during the closing credits, which left us on quite the cliffhanger as we still wait to see who’s actually eliminated. Muse went in for Safaree during the elimination ceremony, as Safaree was the Supervillain of the Week who put Muse up as one of the three potentials for elimination. However, Muse may have misunderstood some of the intentions behind the move. A flashback clip preceding her rant showed Real World star Wes Bergmann telling Safaree, “If we save someone, we can tell whoever that is that we saved them because you told us to save them.” The two of them agreed to put Muse as the target.

See on Instagram When host Joel McHale pressed Safaree about his decision at the elimination ceremony, he said, “I just know who I spoke to a lot in this house, who kind of just wasn’t talking to me.” This response didn’t settle well with Muse, who immediately went in and attacked everything from Safaree’s pink coat to his fractured relationship with Nicki Minaj. “Girl f*ck all that,” she snapped. “At the end of the day, bitch, we made a pact and you broke it. You’re a sorry excuse for a f*cking man, standing there with your pink fur coat on, looking like a f*cking prolapsed a**hole waiting to get pushed back inside. That is exactly why Nicki Minaj left your ass, you sorry ass man. I hope that I get eliminated, bitch, because if I don’t, you are the next bitch out of this f*cking house. Now clock that tea.” The rest of us, like McHale, were stunned, and McHale’s well-placed “Wow” closed out the episode.