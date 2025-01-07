Scroll To Top
HBO drops The Last of Us season 2 trailer—and a premiere date

HBO drops 'The Last of Us' season 2 teaser and we're already overwhelmed with EMOTIONS

Pedro Pascal
This is going to hurt, isn't it?

rachelkiley

Look alive, The Last of Us fans! An update has finally arrived.

On Monday, HBO dropped a teaser trailer for season two of the wildly popular post-apocalyptic series.

"It doesn't matter if you have a code like me," a woman's voice says over clips of both familiar and new faces making their way through dangerous terrain. "There are just some things everyone agrees are just wrong."

It's been a long wait since season one came to a close in March 2023. Ever since, bits and pieces of information has gradually come out regarding what we can expect in season two, and fans have already been thrilled to see more of that teased in this short trailer.

This coming season will draw from the storyline of the second video game, The Last of Us Part II, which sees a five year jump following previous events.

"[Season 2] will be different just as this season was different," showrunner Craig Mazin previously said. "Sometimes it will be different radically, and sometimes it [won't] be fairly different at all, but it's going to be different. It will be its own thing. It won't be exactly like the game."

With such a short teaser to get us hyped for now, fans of the game have already been combing through carefully and identifying what they can.

Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Gabriel Luna, and Rutina Wesley will all be reprising their roles for season two, and key members of the additional cast have previously been announced. Isabela Merced will be playing Dina, while Kaitlyn Dever has joined as Abby. Jeffrey Wright, Danny Ramirez, Catherine O'Hara, Young Mazino Jesse, Ariela Barer, Tati Gabrielle, and Spencer Lord will also have roles to play.

And possibly the best news of all — along with the teaser trailer, HBO also revealed when The Last of Us will be returning. So mark your calendars for April 2025, and get to rewatching season one while you wait!

TV
