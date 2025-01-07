HBO drops 'The Last of Us' season 2 teaser and we're already overwhelmed with EMOTIONS

Look alive, The Last of Us fans! An update has finally arrived.

On Monday, HBO dropped a teaser trailer for season two of the wildly popular post-apocalyptic series.

"It doesn't matter if you have a code like me," a woman's voice says over clips of both familiar and new faces making their way through dangerous terrain. "There are just some things everyone agrees are just wrong."

It's been a long wait since season one came to a close in March 2023. Ever since, bits and pieces of information has gradually come out regarding what we can expect in season two , and fans have already been thrilled to see more of that teased in this short trailer.

This coming season will draw from the storyline of the second video game, The Last of Us Part II, which sees a five year jump following previous events. "[Season 2] will be different just as this season was different," showrunner Craig Mazin previously said . "Sometimes it will be different radically, and sometimes it [won't] be fairly different at all, but it's going to be different. It will be its own thing. It won't be exactly like the game." With such a short teaser to get us hyped for now, fans of the game have already been combing through carefully and identifying what they can.