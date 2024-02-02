'The Last of Us' casts Catherine O'Hara in guest role & we are SEATED!

The Crows Have Eyes 4 will have to wait — Catherine O’Hara has a different horror project on the horizon.

The Schitt’s Creek star recently responded to a question from Andy Cohen about whether she was in talks for a guest starring role in season two of HBO’s The Last of Us.

“How do you know these things?” she asked him during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live. But ultimately, she admitted that yes, talks were taking place.

“My son’s a set dresser on the show,” she added.

HBO took things a step further and officially confirmed O’Hara’s casting on Friday, although details about the role itself remain under wraps.