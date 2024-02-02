The Last of Us casts Catherine O'Hara in guest role & we are SEATED!
'The Last of Us' casts Catherine O'Hara in guest role & we are SEATED!
Whatever it is, we already know she's perfect for it.
The Crows Have Eyes 4 will have to wait — Catherine O’Hara has a different horror project on the horizon.
The Schitt’s Creek star recently responded to a question from Andy Cohen about whether she was in talks for a guest starring role in season two of HBO’s The Last of Us.
“How do you know these things?” she asked him during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live. But ultimately, she admitted that yes, talks were taking place.
“My son’s a set dresser on the show,” she added.
HBO took things a step further and officially confirmed O’Hara’s casting on Friday, although details about the role itself remain under wraps.
Fans have been eagerly waiting the next installment of the hit show, which is based on the video game of the same name, and follows Joel (Pedro Pascal) and a teenager named Ellie (Bella Ramsey) who is immune to the fungal infection that caused society to collapse as they cross the United States and struggle to stay alive.
Season two is expected to cover the story depicted in The Last of Us Part II, taking place five years after the events of season one. Other new cast members that have already been announced include Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Isabela Merced as Dina, and Young Mazino as Jesse.
Production is scheduled to begin sometime this month, although it’s expected the new episodes won’t drop until sometime in 2025. In the meantime, you can catch up on the first season of The Last of Us on Max.
