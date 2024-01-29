30 shows with awesome lesbian characters and where to stream them

Need more lesbian TV in your life? We’ve got you covered.
The CW, Netflix
Movies and TV are becoming more abundant with LGBTQ+ characters, but these days, a lot of the focus seems to go toward the men.
If you're on the hunt for a good show that features some impactful and awesome lesbian characters, here are 30 shows you won't want to miss.
1) Warrior Nun
Netflix
Okay, first of all, we're never going to stop saying that Warrior Nun was simply canceled too soon. Even though the sapphic love wasn't as prevalent in the second season, Sister Beatrice alone is reason enough to watch this.
Stream on Netflix.
2) Supernatural
The CW
As Supernatural went on, its queer fanbase kept growing. There are a few gay and lesbian characters throughout the show, but no lesbian is better than Charlie Bradbury (Felicia Day), the smart and savvy nerd who... well, we'll say she has a happy ending here, but just know we're lying.
Stream on Netflix.
3) Charmed (Reboot)
The CW
Nothing will ever beat the original run of Charmed. I'm just going to get that out of the way. That said, the reboot did bring some representation, both to the LGBTQ communities and the communities of color, as well. Main sister Mel on the show is a lesbian, and she's also super fun to watch.
Stream on Netflix.
4) Batwoman
The CW
Boatwoman follows Kate Kane, who’s in charge of taking care of Gotham after Bruce Wayne leaves. In the second season, Kane is replaced by Ryan Wilder, an out lesbian who’s meant to be more likable and goofy than her predecessor.
Stream on HBO Max.
5) One Day at a Time
Netflix
One Day at a Time is a feel-good family comedy that delves into a lot of familial issues and growing pains. The show is rife with LGBTQ+ characters, and one of the most heartwarming episodes is when Elena comes out her mother.
Stream on Netflix.
6) Jessica Jones
Disney+
The Netflix Original Series Jessica Jones is definitely one of the best Marvel superhero shows yet. Gender-swapped lesbian lawyer Jeri Hogarth may be cold, calculating, and ruthless, but we can’t imagine the show without her. Her ex-wife Wendy Ross-Hogarth, and girlfriend Pam also represent lesbians on the show.
Stream on Disney+.
7) Master of None
Netflix
Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang’s original Netflix comedy-drama is a can’t miss series. Lena Waithe shines as Dev’s (Aziz Ansari) levelheaded lesbian friend Denise, who has some of the best lines of the show.
Stream on Netflix.
8) Orange is the New Black
Netflix
The Netflix Original OITNB has more lesbian characters than half the shows on our list combined. (They also represent bi and trans women.) Plus, they’re one of the few shows on air that features a butch lesbian character.
Stream on Netflix.
9) Grey’s Anatomy
ABC
Bubbly lesbian pediatric surgeon Arizona Robbins completely wins over the audience. We’ll even forgive her for cheating on Callie, because there’s no way we’ll ever stop shipping Calzona.
Stream on Netflix.
10) Glee
Fox
Santana and Brittany gave us a super sweet high school love story with a killer soundtrack. Plus, who doesn’t love Demi Lovato as Dani?
Stream on Hulu.
11) The Fosters
ABC
ABC’s sweet show, The Fosters, portrays lesbian couple Lena and Stef and their ever expanding family.
Stream on Hulu.
12) Pretty Little Liars
ABC Family
We thought we’d never get over the loss of Emily’s first love, Maya, on Pretty Little Liars, but we can’t help but love Paige too.
Stream on HBO Max
13) Lost Girl
The CW
The very adult fantasy series Lost Girl brings plenty of bisexual representation to the table, but throws lesbian representation into the mix too with human character Dr. Lauren Lewis.
Stream on Apple TV.
14) Once Upon a Time
ABC
What lesbian didn’t want to be like Mulan (minus the romance) when she grew up? Fortunately Once Upon a Time gives us a Mulan who’s all about saving the princess.
Stream on Hulu.
15) Sense8
Netflix
While technically all the sensates may be pansexual (if the massive mind-orgy tells us anything), Nomi, a trans lesbian hacktivist, and Amanita, her brilliant girlfriend, give viewers an amazing lesbian couple to fall for.
Stream on Netflix.
16)
Global Television Network
This addictive Canadian period drama set in a munitions factory during World War II features beautiful and brilliant lesbian munitions worker Betty McRae (Ali Liebert).
Stream on The Roku Channel.
17) Miss Fischer's Murder Mysteries
ABC
If you’re in need of a show you can watch with your grandma, the period drama Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries is a safe bet. Bonus: aristocrat and detective Phryne Fisher’s friend, Doctor Elizabeth “Mac” McMillan, is a dapper lesbian.
Stream on The Roku Channel.
18) Jane the Virgin
Aside from being a hilariously funny and addictive adapted telenovela, Jane the Virgin scores major points for two recurring lesbian characters, Dr. Lusia Alver, and Rose.
Stream on Netflix.
19) The Walking Dead
The zombie drama The Walking Dead features two lesbian characters, Tara Chambler and Alisha.
Stream on Netflix.
20) The Fall
BBC Two
The Fall is an incredible psychological thriller starring Gillian Anderson as a bisexual detective tracking down a serial killer. Local lesbian police constable, Danielle Ferrington, helps solve the case.
Stream on Tubi.
21) Skins
E4
Season 3 and 4 of Skins feature lesbian character, Emily, and her bi girlfriend Naomi as Emily navigates coming out, and meeting her first love.
Stream on Hulu
22) Wentworth
Need another lesbian prison show in your life while you’re waiting for more OITNB? Wentworth is the answer. There are a lot of lesbian characters, but everyone is swooning over Franky.
Stream on Netflix.
23) Queer as Folk
Showtime
Queer As Folk focuses more on gay men, but there is a queer lady couple on the show—Melanie Marcus and Lindsay Peterson. Melanie is a lesbian, while Lindsay has an affair with a man so is likely bi (though of course, that’s never said).
Stream on HBO Max.
24) American Horror Story: Asylum
FX
American Horror Story is a hot mess, but as long as you know what you’re in for, it’s often a wild ride worth taking. In the second season, Sarah Paulson plays lesbian journalist Lana Winters who is institutionalized for her sexual orientation.
Stream on Hulu.
25) The Killing
AMC
In season three, AMC’s murder drama The Killing introduces a butch lesbian teen named Bullet played by Bex Taylor-Klaus.
Stream on Hulu.
26) Gotham
Fox
If you’re looking for lesbian representation in Gotham, you’ll have to fast forward to the sparse scenes featuring out detective Renee Montoya. Victoria Cartagena’s performance is worth it, but she doesn’t appear after season one.
Stream on Tubi.
27) Buffy the Vampire Slayer
UPN
TARAAAAAA! How dare Joss? Still, Buffy is definitely worth watching for a lot of reasons, including the romance between Willow and Tara.
Stream on Hulu.
28) Hart of Dixie
The CW
The Southern comedy-drama series Hart of Dixie features a coming out storyline with a character named Crickett in season 4.
Stream on Amazon Prime.
29) Arrow
Sure, League of Assasins badass Nyssa al Ghul's evil father may have forced her into marriage with a man, but there was no keeping her in it! Her heart has always belonged to Canary Sarah Lance (even if Sarah has had a few ups and downs with death and resurrection -- it is fantasy after all). Here's hoping Nyssa is reunited with her one true love in this lifetime or another!
Stream on Netflix.
30) The L Word
Showtime
What lesbian TV list would be complete without the often ridiculous, sometimes offensive, never perfect, but always wildly entertaining drama The L Word? There are a lot of things that can be said about the show, but one thing is certain—it paved the way for a ton of lesbian TV.
Stream on Hulu.