Scroll To Top
TV

We are SHOOK at this idea for using the Immunity Potion on Drag Race OFFENSIVELY

We are SHOOK at this idea for using the Immunity Potion on 'Drag Race' OFFENSIVELY

Sapphira Cristál; Immunity Potions; Plane Jane on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 episode 3
MTV

We’ll be gooped AND gagged if a queen pulls off this strategic move!

simbernardo

The return of immunity on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 had the fans gooped, gagged, gutted, floored, and bewildered ever since the first few teasers for the season came out.

Immunity used to be a tradition in the earlier seasons of Drag Race. However, it was removed after certain queens bombed challenges with the knowledge that they couldn’t be sent home during that particular week.

Season 16 introduced a new kind of a twist: Immunity Potions, which queens can hold onto and decide to use — on themselves or on others — during a particular week that might present some risk. The two queens who earned these Immunity Potions were Sapphira Cristál in episode 1 and Plane Jane in episode 2… and we finally saw Sapphira use her Immunity Potion in episode 6 to save herself.

Interestingly enough, Sapphira drinking her Immunity Potion wasn’t as well-received by the judges as we anticipated. Quite the opposite, really! They looked at Sapphira with some form of disappointment, like she wasn’t confident enough in herself.

10- RuPaul; Sapphira Crista\u0301l on RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 6

MTV

But here comes the gag of the season: Parade writer Mike Bloom (@AMikeBloomType), who also regularly covers reality shows like Survivor and Big Brother, identified an important parallel between Immunity Potions and having an Idol on Survivor. And, in the process, Bloom shared a mind-blowing strategic idea for these potions to be used.

“So the [Drag Race] potion works less like a Survivor idol and more like Safety Without Power,” Bloom wrote in an X post. The person who drinks it leaves before any feedback and is automatically safe. “Soooooo what if it could be used offensively rather than defensively?”

He added, “Imagine if Plane Jane feels that she’s second behind Q in the challenge. Could she theoretically use the potion on Q, forcing her to be safe without critiques, and Jane would go on to win?”

This idea has us absolutely shook. Can you IMAGINE!?

In the meantime, a bunch of Drag Race fans are chiming in with reactions, thoughts, questions, and hot takes to Bloom’s suggestion for this strategic move.

Scroll through to check out how fans are reacting to this strategic move involving the Immunity Potions — and keep tuning in to RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 every Friday on MTV.

From Your Site Articles
TVRuPaulsDragRaceDragQueensEntertainmentMTV
immunity potionsmike bloomplane janerupauls drag racerupaul’s drag race season 16sapphira cristal
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

44 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

Latest Stories

author avatar

Bernardo Sim

Editor

Bernardo Sim experiences and explains the queer pop culture multiverse. Born in Brazil, he currently lives in South Florida.

Bernardo Sim experiences and explains the queer pop culture multiverse. Born in Brazil, he currently lives in South Florida.

Read Full Bio