



Saturday Night Live is about to return for its landmark 50th season. Between such an important anniversary and the fact that this is a heated election year, we're keeping our fingers crossed for the long-running variety show to pull out all the stops this fall. And they're already off to a great start with the recent announcement regarding the hosts and musical guests for the first five episodes — half of which are of particular interest to the LGBTQ+ community. Check it out and get hyped!

Jean Smart Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock

The season premiere will be Jean Smart's FIRST TIME hosting SNL — and she celebrated on Instagram by noting it's something to cross off her bucket list. Smart has been an ally and a gay icon for so much of her career that the Human Rights Campaign actually honored her for it earlier this year. What she's doing: Hosting

When she's doing it: September 28, 2024 Alongside: Musical guest Jelly Roll



Ariana Grande lev radin/Shutterstock

Ariana Grande has swung by SNL several times, both as host and as a musical guest. Gearing up for the release of Wicked, she'll be doing the former this time. And there's no doubt we'll be getting some of her fabulous celeb musical impersonations when she does! What she's doing: Hosting When she's doing it: October 12, 2024 Alongside: Musical guest Stevie Nicks

Stevie Nicks Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Does it get more iconic than Stevie Nicks?? Shockingly enough, this will only be her second appearance on SNL, with the last time dating all the way back to 1983. What she's doing: Performing When she's doing it: October 12, 2024 Alongside: Host Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Billie Eilish is practically a regular on SNL at this point. And with how undeniably sapphic her latest album is, we can't wait to see what she comes up with for the show. What she's doing: Performing When she's doing it: October 19, 2024 Alongside: Host Michael Keaton

Chappell Roan Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV