Scroll To Top
Music

Billie Eilish just dropped a new queer anthem for the ladies

Billie Eilish just dropped a new queer anthem for the ladies

Billie Eilish
@BillieEilish/YouTube

Eilish's new album is one for the sapphics, no question.

rachelkiley

Billie Eilish's third studio album is here, and if you were hoping for some explicitly queer tracks to make the cut ... your wish has been granted.

Hit Me Hard and Soft has already been raking in rave reviews from critics, with many praising both the sound and lyrics and The Telegraph calling it "explicit, sapphic and her best work yet."

Much of the album has queer vibes, even when declining to reference genders. But a couple songs make it perfectly clear that Eilish is considering the ladies in a new light these days.

Track 2, titled "LUNCH," sees the singer fantasizing about all the gifts she would buy a girl she has her eye on. And she does not hold back with the lyrics whatsoever: "I could eat that girl for lunch / Yeah, she dances on my tongue / Tastes like she might be the one / And I could never get enough."

"That song was actually part of what helped me become who I am, to be real," Eilish told Rolling Stone in an interview published last month. "I wrote some of it before even doing anything with a girl, and then wrote the rest after. I’ve been in love with girls for my whole life, but I just didn’t understand — until, last year, I realized I wanted my face in a vagina."

Later on in the album, Eilish sings about obsessing over a woman she saw "on the screens" and "in my dreams" in "THE DINER."

"Bet I could change your life," she sings. "You could be my wife / Could get into a fight / I'll say, 'You're right' / And you'll kiss me goodnight."

This track takes a decidedly darker turner, with her breaking into the woman's home while she's away and warning that if something happens to a guy she spotted with the object of her affection, "you can bet that it was me."

But hey, you know what they say — be gay, do crime.

Overall, fans of Eilish are not likely to be disappointed by what she put down on Hit Me Hard and Soft. And the fact that it's now part of the queer music canon is just the cherry on top.

From Your Site Articles
MusicEntertainment
billie eilishhit me hard and softlunchsapphicthe dinerMusic
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Gia Gunn, Tyler Cameron
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

48 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Read Full Bio