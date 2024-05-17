Billie Eilish just dropped a new queer anthem for the ladies

Billie Eilish's third studio album is here, and if you were hoping for some explicitly queer tracks to make the cut ... your wish has been granted.

Hit Me Hard and Soft has already been raking in rave reviews from critics, with many praising both the sound and lyrics and The Telegraph calling it "explicit, sapphic and her best work yet."

Much of the album has queer vibes, even when declining to reference genders. But a couple songs make it perfectly clear that Eilish is considering the ladies in a new light these days.

Track 2, titled "LUNCH," sees the singer fantasizing about all the gifts she would buy a girl she has her eye on. And she does not hold back with the lyrics whatsoever: "I could eat that girl for lunch / Yeah, she dances on my tongue / Tastes like she might be the one / And I could never get enough."

"That song was actually part of what helped me become who I am, to be real," Eilish told Rolling Stone in an interview published last month. "I wrote some of it before even doing anything with a girl, and then wrote the rest after. I’ve been in love with girls for my whole life, but I just didn’t understand — until, last year, I realized I wanted my face in a vagina." Later on in the album, Eilish sings about obsessing over a woman she saw "on the screens" and "in my dreams" in "THE DINER." "Bet I could change your life," she sings. "You could be my wife / Could get into a fight / I'll say, 'You're right' / And you'll kiss me goodnight." This track takes a decidedly darker turner, with her breaking into the woman's home while she's away and warning that if something happens to a guy she spotted with the object of her affection, "you can bet that it was me." But hey, you know what they say — be gay, do crime.