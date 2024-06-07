Scroll To Top
TV

Matt Bomer says he's 'in' for upcoming White Collar revival

Matt Bomer says he's 'in' for upcoming 'White Collar' revival

Matt Bomer
Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock

Here's what else we know about the promised return of the popular procedural.

rachelkiley

White Collar fans, assemble!

A revival of the popular USA series is officially underway, according to creator Jeff Eastin. And yes, Matt Bomer is in.

According to Variety, the topic came up during the publication's TV Fest this week, which featured appearances by Eastin and Bomer, as well as series stars Tim DeKay and Tiffani Thiessen.

Eastin confirmed that he was in the process of writing the script for what he referred to as a "reboot" of the show, which centered around criminal Neal Caffrey (Bomer) helping FBI agent Peter Burke (DeKay) capture other criminals that have long-evaded arrest.

Related: 20 Steamy Pics Of Matt Bomer & Jonathan Bailey Of Fellow Travelers

Although rebooting a show technically refers to creating an entirely new version of it, along the lines of One Day at a Time the actors' reactions—Bomer reportedly said "I'm in!" while DeKay and Theissen raised their hands—suggests this is more likely to be a revival, continuing the existing story in some way.

"I always left it open, and as the years passed, it seemed more like a distant hope," Eastin said of continuing the show. "But say thank you to Suits for starting this streaming trend. They were doing great, and got people watching White Collar now on Netflix. That's doing really, really good. Off of that, it's like, 'Hey, let's do another one.'"

The rise of streamers creating original series kicked off a trend of short 6-10 episode seasons, with entire series rarely lasting beyond three seasons total — essentially what used to be the length of a single network TV season. Cable, and even networks to a certain extent, have been following this shift. In turn, this has seemingly driven a demand for a return to longer seasons and longer-running shows, as things like Suits(which ended in 2019) and White Collar (which ended in 2014) become among the most streamed shows.

Additional details on this particular revival remain sparse, including what streamer it might ultimately call home. But DeKay noted that Eastin's script does pay tribute to Willie Garson, who played an integral role in the original series, but passed away in 2021.

"It's a fantastic script and it answers all the questions that one would have if you watch the show," he continued, "and it would introduce the show to those who haven't seen it as well. Both edges of the sword are honed."

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
TVEntertainment
jeff eastinmatt bomersuitstiffani theissentim dekaywhite collarwillie garson
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - HuluOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Gia Gunn, Tyler Cameron
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

48 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years
Love&Sex

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Read Full Bio