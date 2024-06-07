Matt Bomer says he's 'in' for upcoming 'White Collar' revival

White Collar fans, assemble!

A revival of the popular USA series is officially underway, according to creator Jeff Eastin. And yes, Matt Bomer is in.

According to Variety, the topic came up during the publication's TV Fest this week, which featured appearances by Eastin and Bomer, as well as series stars Tim DeKay and Tiffani Thiessen.

Eastin confirmed that he was in the process of writing the script for what he referred to as a "reboot" of the show, which centered around criminal Neal Caffrey (Bomer) helping FBI agent Peter Burke (DeKay) capture other criminals that have long-evaded arrest.

Although rebooting a show technically refers to creating an entirely new version of it, along the lines of One Day at a Time the actors' reactions—Bomer reportedly said "I'm in!" while DeKay and Theissen raised their hands—suggests this is more likely to be a revival, continuing the existing story in some way.

"I always left it open, and as the years passed, it seemed more like a distant hope," Eastin said of continuing the show. "But say thank you to Suits for starting this streaming trend. They were doing great, and got people watching White Collar now on Netflix. That's doing really, really good. Off of that, it's like, 'Hey, let's do another one.'"

The rise of streamers creating original series kicked off a trend of short 6-10 episode seasons , with entire series rarely lasting beyond three seasons total — essentially what used to be the length of a single network TV season. Cable, and even networks to a certain extent, have been following this shift. In turn, this has seemingly driven a demand for a return to longer seasons and longer-running shows, as things like Suits (which ended in 2019) and White Collar (which ended in 2014) become among the most streamed shows.

Additional details on this particular revival remain sparse, including what streamer it might ultimately call home. But DeKay noted that Eastin's script does pay tribute to Willie Garson, who played an integral role in the original series, but passed away in 2021.

"It's a fantastic script and it answers all the questions that one would have if you watch the show," he continued, "and it would introduce the show to those who haven't seen it as well. Both edges of the sword are honed."