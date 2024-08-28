Willam Belli has a steamy new gig as the host of the 'Dark Room Duel' for OUTtv

Scroll To Top
TV

Willam Belli has a steamy new gig as the host of the Dark Room Duel series for OUTtv

Willam
Courtesy of Willam

This spicy new competition series sees Willam, Meatball, and Rhyheim Shabazz judging a group of sexy male dancers.

rachiepants

Willam Belli invites you into his dark room for the sexiest duel you’ve ever seen!

OUTtv, proving once again that they’ve been reading our dream journals and know exactly what we’re craving, has announced a new reality series that will have you seated (and ready to make it rain): Willam’s Dark Room Duel hosted by drag icon Willam. The new series, from the folks who brought youFor the Love of DILFs, sees the RuPaul’s Drag Race and A Star is Born star inviting a bevy of sexy multi-talented male strippers to face off against one another in a series of challenges as part of a battle to win a sickening prize package.

What will they win? Aside from America’s hearts, we mean — the amazing opportunity to open for Willam during one of his iconic live shows, and a special little bonus (to be announced; yes, this IS a tease) from PRIDE.com ourselves.

One thing is certain: Willam is well-qualified for the gig! “I used to book and manage strippers back in the day, and still some of my best friends are strippers,” says Willam in their statement announcing the show. “Trust me, when it comes to taking off clothes I know what I’m talking about. Plus, I love making stuff with OUTtv. I think they really get what people want from a queer TV show: me at the top of the call sheet!”

While the drag diva would no doubt love to keep the cast all to himself, he won’t be alone on the judging panel. He’ll be joined by drag artist Meatball Queen (Dragula, Sloppy Seconds Podcast) and legendary male entertainer Rhyheim Shabazz (2024’s GayVN Performer of the Year).

Back to what we said at the top: You’re invited to join Willam! Do you have what it takes to snatch the title? Do you know your way around a pole and how to shake your money maker? Well, good news diva, because casting is now open for season one here.

TVEntertainmentRuPaulsDragRaceDragQueens
meatballouttvreality tvdaddytvrhyheim shabazzwillam belli
Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Dread Central, Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Dread Central, Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

