5 moments in the 'XO, Kitty' season 2 trailer that have us screaming in bisexual

The season two trailer for Netflix's surprisingly queer series XO, Kitty has just hit the internet today!

XO, Kitty, which premiered last May, is a spin-off of To All the Boys I've Loved Before. It follows Kitty Song Covey (Anna Cathcart), the younger sister of TAtBILB's protagonist, as she heads off to the Korean Independent School of Seoul on a scholarship.

Over the course of season one, fans were delighted to see Kitty discover her own bisexuality, getting caught in a love triangle of sorts between her formerly long-distance boyfriend Dae (Minyeong Choi) and his fake girlfriend, Yuri (Gia Kim).

The upcoming season is bound to be at least as eventful as Kitty tries to work out her feelings, avoid getting kicked out of school, and deal with the bombshell her frenemy Min Ho (Sang Heon Lee) dropped in the finale.

New episodes of XO, Kitty are only weeks away, scheduled to premiere on Netflix January 16, 2025. In the meantime, here are the moments from the trailer that have us counting down the days!

1. More Kitty crushing on Yuri Fans got a good chuckle out of Yuri's cluelessness holding strong in this trailer clip. But it's pretty obvious Kitty isn't over this crush yet.

2. Kitty wanting to date girls In the trailer, Kitty specifically notes that she wants to make an effort to date girls rather than just pining over Yuri. From the looks of it, this is where new cast member Sasha Bhasin will be stepping in as Praveena. We're ready.

3. Okay, just all the queer kissing Thankfully, XO, Kitty is among the shows that have realized a world can have multiple queer characters, and we've got our choice of couples (and potential couples) to root for here!

4. K-pop! K-pop has been heavily featured in the show's soundtrack, and there was a little storyline in season one that briefly flirted with the world of pop stars, but the show is dropping some hints that there may be more coming up in season two.