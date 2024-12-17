Scroll To Top
TV

5 moments in the XO, Kitty season 2 trailer that have us screaming in bisexual

5 moments in the 'XO, Kitty' season 2 trailer that have us screaming in bisexual

XO, Kitty
Netflix

This show is only getting gayer!

rachelkiley

The season two trailer for Netflix's surprisingly queer series XO, Kitty has just hit the internet today!

XO, Kitty, which premiered last May, is a spin-off of To All the Boys I've Loved Before. It follows Kitty Song Covey (Anna Cathcart), the younger sister of TAtBILB's protagonist, as she heads off to the Korean Independent School of Seoul on a scholarship.

Over the course of season one, fans were delighted to see Kitty discover her own bisexuality, getting caught in a love triangle of sorts between her formerly long-distance boyfriend Dae (Minyeong Choi) and his fake girlfriend, Yuri (Gia Kim).

The upcoming season is bound to be at least as eventful as Kitty tries to work out her feelings, avoid getting kicked out of school, and deal with the bombshell her frenemy Min Ho (Sang Heon Lee) dropped in the finale.

New episodes of XO, Kitty are only weeks away, scheduled to premiere on Netflix January 16, 2025. In the meantime, here are the moments from the trailer that have us counting down the days!

1. More Kitty crushing on Yuri

Fans got a good chuckle out of Yuri's cluelessness holding strong in this trailer clip. But it's pretty obvious Kitty isn't over this crush yet.

2. Kitty wanting to date girls

In the trailer, Kitty specifically notes that she wants to make an effort to date girls rather than just pining over Yuri. From the looks of it, this is where new cast member Sasha Bhasin will be stepping in as Praveena. We're ready.

3. Okay, just all the queer kissing

Thankfully, XO, Kitty is among the shows that have realized a world can have multiple queer characters, and we've got our choice of couples (and potential couples) to root for here!

4. K-pop!

K-pop has been heavily featured in the show's soundtrack, and there was a little storyline in season one that briefly flirted with the world of pop stars, but the show is dropping some hints that there may be more coming up in season two.

5. A wild Noah Centineo appears!

Fan fave Centineo was integral to the original film trilogy, but this marks his first appearance as Peter in XO, Kitty.

Yep, there is plenty here to have our queer hearts fluttering while we wait for season 2 to hit Netflix next month! In the meantime, you can watch the trailer below!

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
TVBisexualEntertainment
netflixxo kitty
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform
The Advocates with Sonia BaghdadyOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

Celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

All-time greatest lesbian sex scenes in movies & where to stream them
Movies
Badge
gallery

All-time greatest lesbian sex scenes in movies & where to stream them

celebrity gay age gap couples
Dating
Badge
gallery

34 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top

Here are the reasons 'straight' men hook up with guys
Dating

Here are the reasons 'straight' men hook up with guys

Awkward sauna behavior: Man splashed with water in sauna
Men

30 awkward things guys do in saunas

gay sex tips: attractive young man in bed
Sex

101 gay sex tips you didn't learn in sex ed class

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained
Identities
Badge
gallery

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained

famous gay actors in history: 15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

Golden Age of Hollywood stars you probably didn't know were LGBTQ+

35 of the funniest drag queen names
Comedy
Badge
gallery

35 of the funniest drag queen names

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Read Full Bio