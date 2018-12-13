Batwoman Flirts with Supergirl in Ruby Rose's CW Debut as Kate Kane

Batwoman has officially swooped onto The CW!

In episode 2 of "Elseworlds," the three-part crossover between the network's DC shows Arrow, Supergirl, and The Flash, Ruby Rose has made her superpowered debut as Bruce Wayne’s lesbian cousin, Kate Kane!

Our usual heroes head to Gotham to find the person responsible for switching the powers and identities of Arrow and The Flash. The trio eventually bumps into Batwoman, who watches over the city now that Bruce Wayne's gone—and that's where we get our first look of Ruby Rose.

In her street clothes, Kane is dressed androgynously in a rolled up jacket and slicked back hair. The highlight of the episode for our gay hearts? Kane actually flirts a bit with Supergirl herself.

"I gotta say, all the corporate billionaires I know wear Versace and have five-hundred fewer tattoos," says Kara.

Kane smiles, "Those are the ones you can see."

Twitter, of course, is losing their gay marbles:

KATE FLIRTING WITH KARA

KARAS GAY PANIC

KARA HANGING BACK TO TALK TO KATE BEFORE SHE LEAVES

KARA ALSO ADMITTING SHES XRAYED KATES BODY AND SEEN ALL HER TATTOOS



YALL THIS IS SOME GOOD GAY SHIT I WAS NOT EXPECTING pic.twitter.com/IngMhR3plN — Tasha➹ (@ClexaSlays) December 11, 2018

Based on the city's aesthetic, Batwoman may be a bit "grittier and darker" than the other CW shows, INTO speculates. We can't wait to check out Kane's solo series, Batwoman, coming in 2019!