Brie Larson & These 'Captain Marvel' Fans Are Squad Goals

The rest of the world is still patiently waiting for the film to hit theaters this Friday, but the world premiere of Captain Marvel took place last night in Los Angeles, and it looked like really fun AF time! (We weren't there, unfortunately. We'll just pretend like our invite got lost in the mail, it's fine. *cries*)

While it's always fun to see the stars strut their stuff on the red carpet, one of the best parts of last night's premiere was probably when Captain Marvel lead star Brie Larson took a moment to hang out with fans—fans that were dressed up as Carol Danvers herself!

This wasn't the first time Brie gave back to the fans. During the London premiere last week, she shared a special moment with a younger fan who was decked-out, head-to-toe in Captain Marvel gear—and our hearts lit up in joy.

If you need proof that representation matters (especially for women in a genre that is overwhelmingly dominated by men), then look no further than the fans, and the look of joy they have on their faces when they see someone like them headlining a big-budget movie!

Captain Marvel hits theaters on Friday, March 8. Watch the trailer in the video below!