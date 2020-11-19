Here's When You'll Be Able to Watch Wonder Woman 1984

After the year we've all had, it's safe to say we could use some good old fashioned escapism in our lives, and what better form of escapism is there than seeing Wonder Woman, one of our all-time favorite superheroines, kick some bad guy ass!

Though the current ongoing global pandemic has left its release schedule up in the air for the past few months, we finally know when (and how) we can watch Wonder Woman 1984, the highly-anticipated sequel to 2017's record-smashing Wonder Woman.

The film's director Patty Jenkins took to Twitter recently to announce that WW84 will be released both physically in theaters AND streaming on the HBO Max streaming service on Christmas Day, a very rare, almost unprecedented move when it comes to major blockbuster titles from a big studio.

"The time has come" Patty said on Twitter. "At some point you have to choose to share any love and joy you have to give, over everything else. We love our movie as we love our fans, so we truly hope that our film brings a little bit of joy and reprieve to all of you this holiday season."

She continued:

"Watch it in theaters, where it is made safe to do so (check out the great work theaters have done to make it so!) And available in the safety of your home on HBOMax where it is on. Happy holidays to all of you. We hope you enjoy our film as much as we enjoyed making it."

Diana Prince herself Gal Gadot also reacted to the good news.

"It’s time. We’ve all waited a long time for this one to come," Gal wrote in her tweet. "I can’t tell you how excited I am for all of you to see this movie. It wasn’t an easy decision and we never thought we’d have to hold onto the release for such a long time but COVID rocked all our worlds. We feel the movie has never been so relevant and we hope that it’ll bring some joy, hope and love to your hearts. Wonder Woman 1984 is a special one for me and I can only hope it’ll be as special to you too. We’ve put our hearts and souls into it. So.. you can watch it in theaters (they’re doing an amazing job keeping it safe) and you can watch it on HBOMax from your homes. Sending you my love. Please keep safe and wear a mask. Happy holidays to all of us! Let the light shine in."

Considering the continued rise of COVID-19 cases all over the country, releasing a big box-office movie that millions of fans have been looking forward to for years on streaming so that they can have the option to safely watch from the comfort of their homes is a very smart and considerate move. And we absolutely can't wait to have Wonder Woman back on our screens!

Wonder Woman 1984 premieres in theaters and on HBO Max on December 25.