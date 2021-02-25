The Zombie Apocalypse Is Here in New Army of the Dead Teaser

Looks like the Snyder Cut of Justice League isn't the only thing Zack Snyder fans have to look forward to this year! The first official teaser for his upcoming Netflix movie Army of the Dead just dropped earlier today, and from the looks of it, it's going to be an action-packed romp with an ensemble of personalities we can't wait to indulge in!

Star Trek: Discovery star, comedian, and lesbian icon Tig Notaro joins a super-stacked cast that includes Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana De La Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Garret Dillahunt, Raúl Castillo, Huma Qureshi, Samantha Win, Richard Cetrone, and Michael Cassidy for what looks to the heist to end all heists in a zombie-filled Vegas setting.

"Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted," the film's official description reads.

Army of the Dead drops May 21 on Netflix!