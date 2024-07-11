Rep. Mauree Turner gushes over 'The Bold Type' & reminds us of the power of representation

As much as we dismiss entertainment as frivolous, sometimes, a TV show can change your life.

That was apparently the case for Oklahoma State Representative Mauree Turner who in 2020 made history as the first-ever nonbinary state lawmaker in Oklahoma, the first black person to represent District 88, and the first Muslim elected official in Oklahoma. It's kind of a big deal, and according to them, it happened in part because of feeling seen and represented by a television show, in this case, The Bold Type .

The series which ran for five seasons, coming to an end in 2021, followed three friends Jane Sloan (Katie Stevens), Kat Edison ( Aisha Dee ), and Sutton Brady (Meghann Fahy), who worked together at a magazine. Over the course of the show. The show followed them through various challenges in their careers, their love lives, and finding their identities. The show's stories were relatable, moving, and frankly far too rarely on our screens.

It was especially notable for its depiction of Adena El-Amin, the lesbian Muslim photographer who would become Kat’s love interest. One that resonated profoundly with Turner, it turns out.

Today Freeform, the network that aired The Bold Type, posted about the show on Instagram sharing a photo of the leads holding hands, facing away from the camera with “If you recognize this photo, your favorite show just turned seven” at the top.

See on Instagram “I love this show,” they wrote in the comments, going on to explain just what a profound impact it had on them when they first watched it. “Adena gave me the strength to stand in my Queer Muslim identity out loud. I was just ranting last week about the show itself and when Jacqueline took the weights😭. Kat deciding to run for office helped me stand firm in my decision to run for office lol, and I won (but so did Lena from the fosters lol). The girls were just girls and so powerful. Ugh, love them down.”