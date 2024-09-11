Angela White reveals if she'll ever do a spicy bisexual scene (exclusive)

Angela White is giving her fans what they want.

The star is undoubtedly one of the most famous adult entertainers in the world and she's certainly worked for it. White is celebrating 20 years in the industry this year, but she's still reinventing herself.

Earlier this year at the GayVN Awards, the model revealed what she hopes to film next and it hits close to home. White identifies as a bisexual woman, so filming a bi scene only seems like the natural next step.

"I want to do a bi scene! I want to share a d*** with a hot guy, so I'm actually on the lookout for somebody who wants to share a d*** with me," White tells PRIDE.

Although White has established herself as one of the top performers in the world and she's still passionate about her craft to this day. She's also immensely grateful to all of her supporters.

"It has been incredible meeting all of my fans. They have been so sweet. [I'm still] loving sex, obviously! Truly, I think it's also being authentic, really doing what you're passionate about, and connecting with your on-screen partner."

Any aspiring content creator definitely could learn a thing or two from White. Thankfully, she had no problem sharing her top tips with anyone hoping to make a mark in adult filmography.

"Definitely do what you love. Stick to your boundaries. Know what your boundaries are. Don't be afraid to say no. Enthusiastic consent is sexy."

To see the full interview with Angela White, check out the video at the top of the page.