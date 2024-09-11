Scroll To Top
Interviews

Angela White reveals if she'll ever do a spicy bisexual scene (exclusive)

Angela White reveals if she'll ever do a spicy bisexual scene (exclusive)

Angela White reveals if she'll ever do a spicy bisexual scene (exclusive)

The famous entertainer loves her job and has no signs of slowing down.

rickycornish

Angela White is giving her fans what they want.

The star is undoubtedly one of the most famous adult entertainers in the world and she's certainly worked for it. White is celebrating 20 years in the industry this year, but she's still reinventing herself.

Earlier this year at the GayVN Awards, the model revealed what she hopes to film next and it hits close to home. White identifies as a bisexual woman, so filming a bi scene only seems like the natural next step.

"I want to do a bi scene! I want to share a d*** with a hot guy, so I'm actually on the lookout for somebody who wants to share a d*** with me," White tells PRIDE.

Although White has established herself as one of the top performers in the world and she's still passionate about her craft to this day. She's also immensely grateful to all of her supporters.

"It has been incredible meeting all of my fans. They have been so sweet. [I'm still] loving sex, obviously! Truly, I think it's also being authentic, really doing what you're passionate about, and connecting with your on-screen partner."

Any aspiring content creator definitely could learn a thing or two from White. Thankfully, she had no problem sharing her top tips with anyone hoping to make a mark in adult filmography.

"Definitely do what you love. Stick to your boundaries. Know what your boundaries are. Don't be afraid to say no. Enthusiastic consent is sexy."

To see the full interview with Angela White, check out the video at the top of the page.

From Your Site Articles
InterviewsBisexualVideoSexWomenEntertainmentLove&SexCelebrities
adult contentadult entertainmentadult filmangela whitebisexualcelebritiesentertainmentpornsexvideowomeninterviews
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform
Gay Days Anaheim 2024Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

​Gothy Kendoll, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

60 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

30 all-time greatest lesbian sex scenes in movies & where to stream them

Queer couples in age gap relationships
Dating
Badge
gallery

30 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top

Two men in bed
Dating

20 reasons 'straight' men hook up with guys

Man splashed with water in sauna
Men

30 awkward things guys do in saunas

gay couple in the kitchen
Sex

101 gay sex tips you didn't learn in sex ed class

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained
Identities
Badge
gallery

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained

20 nude beaches every gay man should visit
Travel

20 nude beaches every gay man should visit

30 best himbo characters in movies & TV shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 best himbo characters in movies & TV shows

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Read Full Bio