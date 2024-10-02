'Queen Charlotte' star Arsema Thomas is ready to tackle a major queer role

Bridgerton stans... listen up!

Arsema Thomas burst onto the scene when she played Lady Agatha Danbury in Netflix's popular series Queen Charlotte. Now, the queer actress is starring as a leading lady in the brand new film She Taught Love.

Thomas' character, Mali, falls in love with a chaotic man at a very delicate time in her life. Although She Taught Love is centered around a straight couple, the film's main message of selfless and genuine love is targeted for all audiences.



"I just hope that people are able to connect with the universal aspects of the story. Even though it's a heterosexual couple, the love is built out of respect. I think that's the thing that is in all of the beautiful relationships that we hope for and dream about," Thomas tells PRIDE.

As she continues to build her résumé in Hollywood, Thomas is now looking to play a leading queer role in a big project next.

Thomas goes by she/they pronouns, so it'd be a big personal and professional milestone to represent her community on a major scale. Plus, her She Taught Love costar Taissa Farmiga is also hoping to tackle a gay character in the near future as well.

"Genuinely, I would love to play a queer woman in a contemporary story. That would be ideal role at this point in my life," Farmiga says.

"I was literally going to stay the same thing. Should we do a movie together?! That's what I'm manifesting. Our teams will talk," Thomas adds.

She Taught Love is playing now in select theaters and streaming now on Hulu. To see the full interview, check out the video at the top of the page.