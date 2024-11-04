Scroll To Top
From TikTok Sensation to TV Creator: Boman Martinez-Reid’s Journey to Stardom

Meet Boman Martinez-Reid — the viral sensation who's showing plenty of skin online

The media mogul is building an empire.

rickycornish

We're stanning the material.

Boman Martinez-Reid has popped up all over your screens since his viral TikTok videos took off during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thanks to his hilarious parodies of The Real Housewives, the star is now expanding his empire by dabbling into music and television projects that are earning plenty of buzz.

"It has truly been such an exciting five years. I never could have imagined what was going to come of posting these videos online. If you water your plants, they will continue to grow," Martinez-Reid tells PRIDE.

The comedian recently launched his hilarious reality show Made for TV with Boman Martinez-Reid on Crave in Canada (with more countries coming soon 😉) and he even secured a spot as one of HuffPost’s Culture Shifters.

Besides those notable projects, Martinez-Reid's debut single “I Have a Thing” is turning heads as the singer is stripping down and breaking out some sexy dance moves in the vibrant music video.

"If you've got it, flaunt it! Also, I'm hot. I'm so sorry, [but] I'm so tired of being silly. I'm really handsome and I know that. I see people getting praised for how handsome they are all the time. Hello? I'm sitting right here."

It takes a lot of confidence to create so much diverse content online and Martinez-Reid is proud of how much success he's had so early in his career.

"I spent a lot of time when I was young worrying about my sexuality and I am proof that there is absolutely no telling where you are going to go. It so important that you stay true to what you want."

Fans can keep up with Boman Martinez-Reid by following him on Instagram here. To see the full interview, check out the video at the top of the page.

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

