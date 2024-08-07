Scroll To Top
BRE-Z spills the tea on 'All American' season 7 & why she's proud to rep masc lesbians on TV

The popular show is continuing to break boundaries as fans gear up for a thrilling upcoming season.

rickycornish

She's an All American!

For six seasons now, BRE-Z has brought new levels of representation to modern TV by starring as Tamia "Coop" Cooper on the hit show.

As production for season seven ramps up soon, the actress wants fans to see Coop's pivotal journey continue.

"I do hope that we get to really see Coop walk it out in terms of going to law school. That's not a story that we've seen on television... a young, Black, masculine-presenting woman in law. She represents a large group of silenced people. I'm super excited to represent that and I hope in season seven, we truly make the person like Coop proud," BRE-Z tells PRIDE.

Speaking of representation, BRE-Z has felt confident in All American's success since the very beginning and is looking forward to the show's continued growth as the years go by.

"The idea of season seven is amazing. Initially, when I first read the pilot of this show, I knew it would go the distance. Every story with every character was so important to tell. They were just so relevant. This show has truly helped us as individuals."

BRE-Z has also grown in her own skin by portraying such a powerful role on screen. The star has noticed many other shows have embraced all types of people in media, which is something long overdue, but definitely needed.

"As a masculine-presenting woman, I take my career very seriously. I'm not a joke. We're seeing more of what we want to see. We're seeing more of ourselves and that goes for Black people, brown people, white people, Asians, the LGBTQ+ community... we're seeing more and more of real people."

All American returns next year to The CW. To see the full interview with BRE-Z, check out the video at the top of the page.

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

