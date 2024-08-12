Elizabeth Banks reveals if 'Pitch Perfect 4' will actually happen

Another Pitch Perfect movie could be aca-mazing.

We all remember some of Elizabeth Banks' hilarious one-liners as Gail in the massively popular movie franchise, but let's not forget that she also served as a producer on all three films and even directed Pitch Perfect 2.

So, as rumors continue to swirl regarding a possible fourth film being made, Banks is finally giving fans a little taste of what's in the works.

"The tea is we're always talking about it. I want to make sure that we deliver something that audiences old and new can relate to. It has to live up. Those are iconic and I don't want to do wrong by then. It needs to be funny as hell and really represent for the franchise," Banks tells PRIDE.

Until any other updates are announced, Banks is continuing to hustle in entertainment by starring in the new film Skincare. The movie is centered around a famed aesthetician who wants to launch a skincare line, but everything takes a frightening when a longtime rival also opens a new beauty boutique and her reputation is threatened.



"I connected to Hope Goldman on a lot of levels. I loved her ambition. This is a woman who is aging in an industry that values beauty and youth above everything. As a middle-age actress in Hollywood, I definitely could relate to that."

Similar to her other memorable roles including Pitch Perfect and The Hunger Games, Banks can personally resonate with Goldman's strength and willingness to succeed.

"She takes all the bad things that happens to her and she turns them into gold. I feel like that is a bitch I can root for."

Skincare comes out in theaters this Friday. To see the full interview with Elizabeth Banks, check out the video at the top.