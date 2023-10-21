Galantis Tells Unheard Stories Behind The DJ's Biggest Songs

We want to runaway with Galantis!
Galantis, the dance music project of mega-pop producer Christian Karlsson, has been dropping bangers for over a decade.
If you've stepped into a club or gone to a music festival over the past 10 years, you've likely danced the night away to at least one of Galantis' high energy songs.
Plus, Karlsson has collaborated with plenty of A-list talent such as David Guetta, Little Mix, Becky Hill, MNEK, and many more to create iconic Galantis bops that serve as the soundtrack to many people's lives.
In a new interview with PRIDE, the DJ is revealing the inspiration behind some of his biggest hits and which songs are his personal favorites to play in front of the fans.
Galantis & Hook N Sling - Love On Me
With over 250 million streams on Spotify, "Love On Me" is one of Galantis' signature songs that fans can't get enough of.
As a very connected producer in the music world, Karlsson created this track by breathing new life into a song he was sent by another collaborator.
"I love that you bring that one up because the process was amazing and I still love that song so much. The spark of this song was someone sending me a song with, like, four parts... like a full on song. I took one little segment and looped it and created a whole new world around that. It goes down great in shows every time," Karlsson says.
Galantis x Lucas & Steve x Ilira - Alien
As the creative mind behind Galantis, Karlsson takes pride in all of the content he puts out, even if it's an unpopular opinion.
One of his personal favorite tracks is "Alien," which served as a collaboration with Lucas & Steve and ILIRA. While fans absolutely love this song, the track's biggest supporters are Karlsson's own kids.
"Let me tell you this. I think it was only me and my children that wanted me to do this song. Everyone challenged me on this song and I'm so happy that I stuck with it. I'm really proud of that song. I think that song is dope and I think the streaming numbers show that I was right and they were wrong anyway. I will always listen to my children. If they're liking something in the car, then I got something."
Galantis - No Money
Considered Galantis' biggest hit to this day, "No Money" served as an experimental track that truly paid off.
As of this writing, the song has nearly 900 million streams on Spotify and the music video has almost 700 million views on YouTube.
What fans might not know is that a ten-year-old kid is the vocalist behind the EDM classic.
"It's funny you say it because one of my closest allies and close friend, Bully, is a songwriter that sent me that idea. I thought it was magical. His ten-year-old son was singing it, and I actually lived in Bangkok at the moment, and I created the rest of that song on the sixty-third floor in the condominium I just bought there. It's definitely one of my favorite songs to work on. I never had a song that featured a ten-year-old kid singing the whole song. What an amazing thing to see a song with that type of a vocal go that far. I think that's amazing."
Galantis, David Guetta & Little Mix - Heartbreak Anthem
One of Galantis' biggest collaborations so far is the pop banger "Heartbreak Anthem," as Karlsson recruited David Guetta and Little Mix to hop on this timeless song.
Typically collabs of this caliber take a long time to come together, but Karlsson says everyone was excited to work on this record in a timely fashion.
"It's a special one for me. I had this song and I reached out to Little Mix and got so surprised that they jumped on that quick and just wanted to do the song. I was over the moon. I really wanted to do something with them and I had no clue that they were going to say yes. Little Mix also had a lot to say about the vocals and they were trying to figure out who was going to sing what part. I'm really happy that song did what it did because it really deserves it."
Becky Hill, Galantis - Run
Galantis recently teamed up with Becky Hill on their powerful song "Run."
Hill's strong vocals really shine on this EDM track and both parties had an absolute blast creating this song together in the studio.
"Becky has been one of my favorite writers. I was sent a lot of ideas from her and I always loved her voice and everything about her. She is absolutely amazing and what a voice! She's a pure inspiration. She's like a firecracker and I love that about her. She's something very special and I'm really happy about that song. She's an amazing artist, amazing vocal and amazing songwriter."
Galantis - Runaway (U & I)
Dubbed the essential Galantis song, "Runaway (U & I)" is on every EDM fan's playlist.
It's hard to escape the song at any EDM music festival or just a popular club in any major city around the world. "Runaway (U & I)" really put Galantis on the map and Karlsson is beyond grateful to have this song in his arsenal.
"I had songs before 'Runaway,' but that was the one that was such a big wave within the dance scene. Every DJ on the planet was playing it, which is like a dream come true in itself. It really did so much for me and still to this day, it is such a huge highlight to play it and hear people sing that song back to me. I'm surprised that I'm not tired of it yet, you know, but I'm not. I still love the song. It's here to stay. I keep on hearing new versions and remixes to this day. It's in the DNA of Galantis forever."