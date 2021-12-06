Little Mix Announces Hiatus & Fans Are Reeling

The group is taking a break after 10 years of music -- but for how long?

Little Mix is finally taking a break after 10 years of crafting pop hits that resonated around the world.

The girl group announced their impending hiatus last week, noting that it won’t happen until after they finish the tour for their latest album, Confetti, next May.

“It’s been 10 amazing years, a wonderful non-stop adventure, and we feel the time is right to take a break so we can recharge and work on some other projects,” reads an announcement on their official Twitter. They also clarified that they “are not splitting up” and “have plans for more music, tours and performances in the future.”

“We’re sisters and we’ll always have each other and you, the fans, in our lives,” they wrote.

The news comes after a somewhat rocky — and very busy — year for the singers. Little Mix had always been a four-part group, but Jesy Nelson left suddenly in December 2020, leaving fans asking questions about her departure. Although she cited mental health struggles at the time, an interview in late 2021 stirred up drama when Jesy admitted she hasn’t really spoken to the other three women since she left.

But Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, and Jade Thirwall continued making new music and performing despite Jesy’s absence, and the timing of this hiatus may very well have more to do with the fact that two members of the group recently had babies than any sort of actual drama.

Still, fans were torn between expressing support for the girls doing what’s best for them and hoping that the hiatus doesn’t last too long.

The ladies also released the first part of a documentary reflecting on the past ten years together, which is now available on YouTube.