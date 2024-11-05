Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme promise to bring holiday cheer — no matter who wins the election

The show must go on!

Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme are the dynamic duo teaming up yet again for a brand new iteration of The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show.

For seven years, the RuPaul's Drag Race alum have crafted a unique story every season to give fans something new and fresh to enjoy, with the heart of the holidays always serving as the show's main focal point.

"We write a brand new show every year and I cannot stress that enough! I am also very resolved to make sure that the political party that is promising to take the rights away from my community does not succeed," Monsoon tells PRIDE.

Not only is the show's plot different for the 2024 season, but the queens will also be performing in more southern and conservative states than ever before.

"These trans and queer people in the South... they're currently living under the dystopian future I'm fighting against. Whether we win or lose, these people need us either way. They've been suffering and either the suffering will lift or continue, but they need us there. That is true no matter what. They are currently living in the structures that I am trying to prevent nationwide," Monsoon says.

As Americans wait for the results for the 2024 election, BenDeLaCreme reinforces the idea that their jobs as queer entertainers are needed now more than ever.

"We are freaked out and that's how we know everyone else is freaked out. We're all having conversations about how freaked out we are. It motivates us to keep coming back. We really get to feel that love radiate in all of those places, which is why it's so exciting that this year we have the opportunity to bring it to the spaces where we currently feel like it's needed most," BenDeLaCreme shares.

The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show kicks off this week and tickets can be purchased here. To see the full interview with Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme, check out the video at the top of the page.